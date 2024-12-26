The insurer Línea Directa has marked a new milestone in its history by exceeding, for the first time in its almost 30 years of activity, 1,000 million euros in premium income. The company, which has reached this level of turnover before the end of December and will publish the results for the entire 2024 financial year next January, thereby fulfills one of the main medium-term growth ambitions that it had set.

The achievement of this new record in the entity’s growth trajectory has been supported, on the one hand, by the company’s direct business model, selling policies only by telephone and internet, and by the exclusively organic growth strategy. maintained since its origins.

In addition, the company, which already has more than 3.4 million customers, has been diversifying its business by entering new sectors and currently operates in the Cars, Home and Healthin addition to selling pet insurance, personal mobility, illegal occupation, etc.

With it, Direct Line During this time it has consolidated itself as one of the main general insurance companies in Spain. Specifically, the entity currently occupies 13th position in the ranking of Non-Life insurers by billing volume, being the sixth of Spanish origin in that ranking.









Business acceleration in 2024

The acceleration of the business throughout this year has also contributed to this milestone, in line with the strategic priorities for 2024 communicated by Patricia AyuelaCEO of Línea Directa Aseguradora, at the 2024 General Shareholders’ Meeting. So far this year, the entity has accelerated growth in premiums quarter by quarter in all its business lines (Auto, Home, Health and New Products ) and has increased the portfolio by almost 60,000 new insured between January and September.

To this end, the company has carried out a profound transformation in recent years aimed precisely at boosting its growth. This has meant the adoption of a new customer vision, replacing the organization and operations model focused on branches with another focused on the customer and their insurance needs, and a multi-product strategy.

Within this new strategy, the entity has also strengthened its commitment to innovation, with the launch of new products and services on the market, such as «Car + house formula»Insurance against illegal occupation of housing and Pet Insurance, which have been widely received commercially and are contributing to Línea Directa’s good commercial performance. In fact, in the last year the company has been growing double-digit sales.

In the words of Patricia AyuelaCEO of Línea Directa Aseguradora, “reaching 1,000 million euros in turnover for the first time in our history means surpassing a new goal in the trajectory of sustained growth that Línea Directa has maintained since its inception, proving our ability to meet all the objectives that we set for ourselves and it is a success for all the people who are and have been part of this company.”

«But we ambition more. Línea Directa has the right business model, strengths and strategy to give much more of itself. For this reason, 2025 and the years to come will be exercises in accelerating our growth, to be the benchmark insurer for individuals, the self-employed and small and medium-sized companies in Spain,” Ayuela added.