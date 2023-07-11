This weekend the semifinal matches of the gold Cup. The Mexican team they will face each other before their similar Jamaicawhere he is one of the great favorites to advance to the next round, although the rival is difficult.
Those led by coach Jaime Lozano won, not without difficulties, by beating Costa Rica 2-0 in the quarterfinals. For its part, the Caribbean team won Guatemala by the slightest difference.
In the event of advancing to the grand final, Mexico would face off against the winner of the game between the United States and Panama, a game where on paper the overwhelming favorite is the United States, although nothing is written in soccer, and the country of The Stars and Stripes advanced with complications and thanks to a last minute own goal by Canada.
Undoubtedly, this game between Mexico and Jamaica looks interesting, although the Jamaicans will seek to break the illusion of El Tri by advancing to the final game.
Goalie: Guillermo Ochoa
Defenses: Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo
Media: Edson Álvarez, Luis Romo, Uriel Antuna, Luis Chávez, Orbelín Pineda
Forward: Santiago Gimenez.
Goalie: A.Blake
Defenses: J. Brown, D. Lowe, D. Bernard, A. Bell
Media: De Cordova, Lautibeaudiere, K. Lambert, L. Bailey
Forwards: D.Gray and M.Antonio.
The game will begin next Wednesday, July 12, at the Allegiant Stadium field, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and you can enjoy it through the TUDN, Channel 5 and Azteca 7 signal, at 8:00 p.m. . The winner will get their ticket to play the grand final of the 2023 Gold Cup.
