Of the FC Bayern lost 4-1 in Hoffenheim after a seemingly endless time. The possibility for reparation is given immediately if the reigning champion in the German Super Cup on Wednesday evening Borussia Dortmund meets. Which team will coach Hansi Flick send out onto the field from the start?
shortly before the bankruptcy in the league in Hoffenheim, Bayern have already won the European Super Cup – will the triumph in the national variant now follow? Especially in the duel with the Dortmunders, who were also defeated last weekend, of course you don’t want to be naked. However, two newcomers will not be there.
Leroy Sané suffered a slight capsule injury in Hoffenheim and will not be in the squad against Dortmund. Coach Hansi Flick will also have to do without the other newcomer Tanguy Nianzou, otherwise he has the free choice.
In goal, therefore, Neuer will stand and in front of him the back four with Pavard, Süle, Alaba and Davies – with Hernandez and Boateng being strong alternatives, especially since Alaba still appears questionable. At the headquarters, Goretzka will return to the starting line-up alongside Kimmich and Tolisso will go to the bank for it.
As a central offensive, Müller will again draw his circles and Lewandowski instead of Zikzee will be at the top right from the start. Gnabry and Coman will play on the outside lanes, as Sané will be out as mentioned. The young Musiala would be an option if Coman isn’t ready for the starting XI.
