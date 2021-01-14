The 16th matchday opens on Friday evening Bayer Leverkusen and Union Berlin. At the Alte Försterei stadium, the Werkself want to get back on the road to success after three consecutive Bundesliga games without a win. Bayer coach Peter Bosz will probably trust his well-rehearsed starting XI.
Last Tuesday, Leverkusen regained self-confidence with their 4-1 cup win against Frankfurt. Before that, the Werkself only got one meager point from three games – too little for the team that was previously spoiled for success. With Union, however, a real breaker is now waiting for the Werkself, who with a win could put the guests down to one point.
The motto is therefore not to lose. Against the capital city, Leverkusen must not even allow themselves to get involved in the home team’s combat-oriented game. “Union has a clear style of play – they run up quickly, they put pressure forward. They’ll try to get into the duels everywhere. It’s different from teams that are just behind,” said Bosz of the home team. The recently somewhat uninsured and unimaginative Werkself have to master this style first.
Without question, Bosz wants to bring almost the best possible team on the pitch – despite an English week and despite the next, also very strong opponents Dortmund and Wolfsburg.
Lukas Hradecky will be in the gate.
The line-up of the back four in defense is not yet clear, Bosz would prefer to use Lars Bender on the right. But the captain recently returned from an injury and almost played through against Frankfurt. It therefore seems realistic that Aleksandar again Dragovic helps out on the right-back position. Timothy Fosu-Mensah, whose signing was announced on Wednesday, is not yet an issue. According to Bosz, the Dutchman is still in quarantine and has not yet trained with the team.
On the left is Daley Sinkgraven first choice. Edmond remain in central defense Tapsoba and Jonathan Tah set.
Julian will be in midfield Baumgartlinger play despite the return of captain Charles Aranguiz. The latter is not yet at 100 percent after lengthy problems with the Achilles tendon, anyway Baumgartlinger does his job extremely solidly on the six. Nadiem position himself in front of the Austrian Amiri and – at least that’s what Leverkusen hopes – Florian Wirtz. Bosz still left open the use of the teenager, who was last hit, because they wanted to decide whether Wirtz is ready to go until after training on Thursday. If not, Kerem Demirbay will join the team.
Center forward Patrik returns on the offensive Fancy back again. The Czech was replaced by Lucas Alario in the Cup. Moussa remain on the wings Diaby and Leon Bailey without competition. After the last played games, the duo was much more active against Frankfurt, also because they swapped sides.
