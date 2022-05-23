LINE Corporation released the opening video of LINE Monster Rancherthe latest mobile iteration of the famous KOEI TECMO GAMESout in Japan for iOS And Android in the course of 2022 (you can find the announcement trailer at this address).

Here is a short introduction of the game translated.

“A long time ago, some scientific research led to the development of a technology to generate monsters using stone discs. Thus began an era in which humans and monsters coexisted, in which conflicts were resolved through “Monster Battle“, And in which raising these creatures was the most popular profession. Unfortunately, however, a drastic increase in demand led to a shortage of stone discs. It seemed that monsters were destined for extinction … when scientists found a new method to generate monsters through “human connections”. A new golden age for Monster Battle stands out on the horizon. “

LINE Monster Rancher – Opening

Source: LINE Corporation Street Gematsu