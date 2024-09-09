California’s wildfire alert has intensified over the weekend, with nearly 2,000 firefighters battling the Line Fire on Monday. The blaze has consumed more than 20,000 acres in San Bernardino County amid a wave of record-breaking temperatures last week.

Over the weekend, the wildfire doubled in size, prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency. The weather conditions have also created a lightning-prone environment, creating additional difficulty in controlling the situation.