The line 5 of elevated trolleybus of Mexico City will have a new routeas well as seasons Y specific stops.

This route will be Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office until the cuauhtémocin order to meet the demand of the people that require travel to said points of the capital of the country.

Likewise, the new route and stops began to operate from this Monday, December 19.

For his part, he Electric Transportation Service of Mexico City reported on said modifications that were done

Similarly, it notified about the changes, routes Y Schedule that will be carried out on this new route of the Trolleybus of the line 5.

He emphasized that the new service will begin its journey in the Zaragoza stop of Trolleybus of the line 5which will share infrastructure and each of the 11 stops of the metrobus of the line 7from the station three cultures until hamburg.

What will be the route, stops and schedule of Line 5 of the Trolleybus?

The schedule from service of the line 5 of Trolleybus of the Mexico City It will be from Monday to Friday from 06:00 to 10:00 and from 18:00 to 22:00.

Route

New Service “Of Mysteries-Hamburg”