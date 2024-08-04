Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/08/2024 – 13:46

Trains on Line 2-Green of the São Paulo Metro Company (Metro) are running at reduced speeds this Sunday, the 4th. According to the company, the reason for the different operation is to carry out expansion works on the transfer between Consolação and Paulista stations. The other Metro lines are operating normally at this time, according to the company.

According to the Metro, boarding throughout the day is only taking place on one platform at the Consolação, Trianon-Masp and Brigadeiro stations. Therefore, passengers must pay attention to the destination of the trains.

It is also advised that people look for alternative routes to make it easier to reach their destination.

New interferences

The speed reduction on Line 2-Green trains is expected to be repeated on other Sundays due to the works, but the Metro is yet to confirm the dates.

For more information, call 0800 770 77 22.