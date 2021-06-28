The Line 12 of the Mexico City Metro it was overloaded. Since its rehabilitation in 2015 during the administration of the then head of Government, Miguel Angel Mancera, the elevated viaduct of the so-called Golden Line had a overweight of 2 thousand 367 tons that during six years of service, and two earthquakes, damaged its structure.

On March 12, 2014, during the closure of service due to wave wear recorded by several sections along its 20 kilometers, Systra, A company hired by the capital’s Ministry of Works to determine corrective actions, suggested the replacement of various components for the restart of operations.

In the final report of August 29, 2014, Systra determined that “no anomalies related to civil works were found”, but warned that “not to overload the viaduct areas”.

Thus, the change sleepers, fixings, rails, ballast. These materials had specifications of measurements, weights, dimensions, and even materials that adapt to the construction and weight requirements of Line 12.

However, the Secretariat of Works of Mexico City, which at that time headed Alfredo Hernandez, (Disqualified in 2016 for three years from holding any position within the public administration for having awarded contracts to a company of which his wife, Erika Molina Barragán was the commercial director) and the director of the Metro, Joel ortega, chose other components that overloaded the weight of the structure, mainly from the elevated viaduct.

According to the rehabilitation protocols of the Ministry of Works and the Metro construction project, the weight of the fixings went from 5 to 25 kilos, that is, five times its weight. The sleepers went from 268 to 350 kilos and the rails from 56.82 to 60.21 kilos.

The case of the fixings went from having a weight for its 37 thousand 988 rehabilitated pieces of 189 thousand 940 to 949 thousand 700 kilos, that is, 760 tons.

The 18,674 pieces of sleepers from 5 thousand to 6.5 thousand kilos, that is, a difference of 1.5 tons. While the 22,421 rail sections of 1.2 to 1.3 kilos, that is, 76 tons. All these totals they added an overweight of 2 thousand 367 tons.

Experts consulted by MILLENNIUM They commented that this excess load “pushed the elastic limits” to the structure, creating “cracks, fragmentation and deformation”, damaging plates, beams and columns, a situation that was aggravated by the earthquakes of September 2017.

Workers warned of displacements

The operators of the National Union of Workers of the Collective Transport System they were the first to notice displacement due to overload.

In the trade, CEN 411/17, of August 17, 2017, sent to the then director of the Metro, Jorge Gaviño, it was asked that the maintenance work for the equipment and facilities of Line 12 be carried out by the members themselves.

A month later, the 2017 earthquakes damaged the elevated structure of Line 12, for which a new letter was sent to the director Gaviño to address structural displacements.

In the trade CEN 487/17 of October 4, 2017, the general secretary of the union, Fernando Espino, He requested a detailed review of the structures and columns in the elevated section of the 10 stations that go from Culhuacán to Tláhuac.

“We request that a thorough review be carried out by experts, in the civil works, specifically to the structure and columns in the elevated section, because some displacements of the structure through which the trains circulate have been identified,” he details.

Earthquakes aggravate situation

After the earthquakes of September 2017, the government of Mexico City suspended the service of Line 12 to supervise the damage caused to the structure, for which the closure of the Nopalera, Zapotitlán, Tlaltenco and Tláhuac stations was determined.

The then director of the Metro, Jorge Gaviño, summoned the construction firms, Carso, ICA and Alstom; to take charge of the rehabilitation process.

After that, he mentioned that it was safe to open the Metro after the earthquake, since his opinions considered the damage repaired.

“In the repair of the damaged curves, when it was closed, they were reinforced and to avoid an inclination of the girder the entire line was reinforced; After the earthquake, everything was reviewed absolutely, so much so that in each earthquake as a rule it should be reviewed, there was an earthquake in 2020 of more than 7 degrees and everything should have been reviewed, “he said.

An expert opinion from the consultancy Hills of Good, made after the 2017 earthquakes, requested by the construction consortium, indicated that the elevated section “was subjected to an overload (since 2015), for which it presented a deformation that exceeded the elastic limits of the material from which they were manufactured” .

In such a way, he adds “that lthe deformed beams only served as falsework. “

In the first of three opinions made by the company DNV, in charge of determining why a section of the Line 12 On May 3, the experts found deformations and fractures in the beams that make up the concrete bridge, as well as in the bracing elements, in the webs of the three structures and in adjacent welds.

He reported also reported displacement of girders and deficiencies in applied welding method, and different types of concrete on the tablet, as revealed MILLENNIUM above, “presumably due to position by bolt design and modification under field conditions.”

It was found that the bolts did not comply with what is indicated in the design, since they still had the ceramic protection and their distance from the beam was not equidistant.

