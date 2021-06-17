Digital Millennium

Jorge Gaviño, a PRD deputy in the Mexico City Congress and former director of the capital’s Metro, said that the collapse of a trab on Line 12 was due to carelessness and negligence of construction companies, supervisors and certifiers in charge of the project, after the preliminary report of the accident was presented yesterday.

In an interview with MILENIO TelevisionHe commented that for him it was a surprise that the DNV company detected the lack of fastening bolts, poorly welded or that they still had the ceramic cover, which is the responsibility of those who were in charge of placing them.

“Finally it is an oversight and negligence of which They had the obligation to place those bolts, but also the supervision of the crews, of the company as a whole, not having supervision there on site and then, of those who signed these plans.

“Before placing the tiles on site, you must check that all the bolts that they are going to do are established, then here were several mistakes of the construction companies, of the supervisors and the certifiers, “he said.

Commented that there was no way of knowing if the bolts were badly welded before the crash, since they are inside the steel, so the accident cannot be attributed to a lack of maintenance.

“ORnothing is him maintenance that should be given to all facilities permanently, and another is that when they deliver a work they deliver it with structural flaws of that nature.

“The one who does not have enough steel, who does not have the adequate successions, that It is not a matter of maintenance, what’s more it can’t be given maintenance to a bolt that is not there and that by design should be there, or to a weld which was defective from origin and is inside the concrete, that has nothing to do with maintenanceThis is a hidden vice that is being discovered and it is very alarming, “he said.

The official stressed that so far, the failures in the bolts and welds that caused the collapse, blame the construction companies; However, he indicated that there are still two opinions that could point to other officials or companies.

He also reiterated that he is willing to appear before the authorities, if necessary, although it will only be responsible for the actions carried out during its management.

“Who are the sections of responsibility, because it is aimed at the construction companies, but there are two opinions that we must wait and analyze and the findings they have will have other indications towards other officials or companies.n this moment, what this speaking of bolts and welds, they point to construction companies, supervisors and certifiers.

“We are very clear that a public servant in the exercise of his function, is responsible for his actions and omissions that he does within his functions, I left Collective Transport more than three years ago, I am responsible for the chaff that corresponds to me” , he mentioned.

