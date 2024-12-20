Lindsey Vonn, 40, is starting again in the Super-G World Cup after a long break – with an artificial knee and the Olympics in sight. Impossible? The American says: Quite possible.

Almost exactly five years after her last ski race, Lindsey Vonn lay on an operating table in the spring of 2024. Footage of the once best skier in the world shows how doctors milled away Vonn’s damaged knee joint in surgery number 2 – and replaced it with a prosthesis. “Right knee” is written on a board under her name, and it is noted that “four hypodermic syringes” are in use, “ten discs” and “26 needles”.