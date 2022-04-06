Laureus World Sports Awards 2022, presents Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonnthe greatest skier of all time, will present the awards ceremony of the Laureus World Sports Awards 2022the Sports Oscarwhich will be held in Seville on Sunday 24 April.

Held for the first time in 2000, i Laureus Awards celebrate the greatest achievements of teams and individual sportsmen, in all disciplines. The winners are chosen based on the votes of the 71 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy: the greatest athletes of today honored by the greatest legends of the past.

Lindsey Vonn received the Laureus Spirit of Sport Award at the end of her career in 2019 from the Laureus Academy

In 2021 she joined the Laureus Academy. Lindsey said: “I remember when, on my retirement in 2019, I received the Laureus Spirit of Sport Award, leaving my sport saddened me but I was already projected to the next chapter of my life and could not wait to do something. incredible, and that’s exactly how I feel today, as the presenter of the 2022 edition of Laureus World Sports Awards in the beautiful city of Seville. It will be an incredible evening for me and for all the winners of these very special awards.

“I know how moving and intoxicating it is to receive a Laureus Award and being part of the ceremony in Seville will be really exciting. Although it is not possible to host the nominees and winners in person this year, I was able to see the preparations for the virtual event. It will be a wonderful evening “.

Lindsey Vonn, Ski World Cups and Olympics: a super career

During his career, Lindsay Vonn won four general World Cups (one of only three female skiers to succeed in this feat) and eight titles of Downhill World Cup. In 2016 she won her 20th World Cup title, an all-time record for men and women, overtaking the Swede. Ingemar Stenmark. With her 82 World Cup victories she is a record woman. You have won in all five disciplines of alpine skiing.

Won the downhill gold medal at Winter Olympics of 2010, edition in which he also won a bronze medal in Super-Ga result that earned it the conferment of Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award. Despite breaking her right arm three months before the 2018 Winter Olympics and a back injury, she managed to clinch the Olympic bronze medal in downhill.

Laureus World Sports Awards 2022, the words of the mayor of Seville Antonio Muñoz

“Seville is a city with a great passion for sport, hosting not only elite events but also grassroots activities. After the COVID-19 pandemic, sport is more than ever associated with health and we consider it an important factor for social cohesion in Seville. Once again Seville hosts the Laureus World Sports Awardsof which he is a partner.

We welcome the great world sports family. Today, globally, we share challenges such as ending the pandemic, resolving armed conflicts, fighting climate change. These are goals worth fighting for and to which sport can contribute ”.

THE Laureus Awards, which reflect the sporting achievements achieved during 2021, represent the most important honorary event on the international sports calendar. The names of the winners of the different categories will be revealed in a ‘virtual’ format due to the constant uncertainty due to the Covid pandemic.

Laureus World Sports Awards 2022, the candidates for victory

Between candidatesselected by a jury of over 1,200 among the best sports journalists from around the world, we find Tom Brady, Robert Lewandowski, Max Verstappen, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Emma McKeon, Emma Raducanu, Pedri, Simone Biles, Sky Brown, Mark Cavendish, Tom Daley, Marc Marquez, Diede De Groot, Marcel Hug, Carissa Moore and Momiji Nishiya. Vying for the Laureus Team of the Year Award there are three football teams: Italy, winner of the European Championship; the Argentina of Lionel Messi, winner of the Copa America; and the Barcelona women’s team that won the Champions League. In addition to the awards for the most memorable sporting performances of the year, special awards will also be given to athletes who have had the greatest impact on society. This will highlight the work done by female athletes who have used their position to make a tangible contribution to issues and conflicts beyond sport.

The Awards show the work done by Laureus Sport for Good, which harnesses the power of sport to end violence, discrimination and inequality, showing that sport can change the world. Today Laureus supports more than 250 programs in over 40 countries, many of which are aimed at resolving conflicts and building bridges between communities.

War Russia Ukraine, Laureus Sport for Peace Humanitarian Action Fund

In response to the conflict in Ukrainewas established on ‘Laureus Sport for Peace Humanitarian Action Fund‘to help alleviate the ongoing humanitarian disaster in the country. Donations can be made through Laureus.com, Just Giving and Global Giving.com. The fund supports field agencies such as UNICEF, Save the Children and Red Cross / Red Crescent, which provide food, water and medicine to the victims of the Russian invasion and seek hospitality for fleeing mothers and children. Laureus will also be among the beneficiaries of the ‘Play Your Part’ fundraising campaign promoted by the Laureus Ambassador Andriy Shevchenkowho was captain and coach of the Ukrainian national team.

