After retiring in 2019, Lindsey Vonn returned to skiing to fulfill a lifelong dream. The American skier, who has won 82 World Cup races in her career, a record now equaled by Mikaela Shiffrin, skied down the “Streif” of Kitzbuehel, the Austrian slope considered the most difficult in the world and covered only by the men’s circuit. A feat accomplished even at night, thanks to the sponsor Red Bull, who filmed the descent. Lindsey Vonn, 38, was perfect on the entire course and especially on the “Mausefalle”, the “mousetrap” jump which has an 85% gradient and is covered at a speed of over 100 kilometers per hour.



