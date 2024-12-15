Lindsey Vonn is back on the World Cup stage – if only as a precursor. Not yet with a real start number on her chest and back, but with a “C”, the 40-year-old plunged onto the infamous bird of prey slope on the descent from Beaver Creek before the women’s premiere. For Vonn, the home race was the next step on the way to a comeback in the World Cup: “The fans made it feel like a real race, I didn’t give 100 percent, the time for that hasn’t come yet.” The comeback is still for planned for the coming weekend in St. Moritz. Vonn wants to compete in both Super-G races there. She was unable to get her F sharp points in time to start in Beaver Creek in the US state of Colorado because the rankings will not be updated until after the World Cup there.