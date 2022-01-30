The world champion, Lindsey Horan, gave a surprise by announcing that she was leaving the Portland Thorns to return to Europe and continue her career, nothing more and nothing less with the team that has won the Champions League the most times; the Olympique Lyon. He is going on loan for 18 months and is already in France for this new stage in his career.
The one from Colorado played with the archrival of her new team, PSG, from 2012 to 2016. She then returned to the United States to play with the Oregon team, with whom she played six tournaments and where she won an NWSL Championship, 2 NWSL Shields and a NWSL Challenge Cup. In 2018, she was the American League MVP. Now he will join his teammate, Catarina Macario, who already has a season with the French club. The midfielder is also an undisputed member of the United States National Team, with 108 games played and 25 goals scored for the most powerful country and champion of women’s soccer.
Olympique is currently in first place in the domestic league, with 36 points, just three above PSG. No doubt an already powerful team will become even stronger with the arrival of Horan.
