Lindsay Lohan, a 36-year-old former youth star, has announced her first pregnancy through her social networks. “We feel blessed and excited”, she has written in a post on your Instagram account, where he accumulates 12.4 million followers, along with a bodysuit as a baby where it reads “coming soon…” (Coming soon, in Spanish). In addition, the actress has also confirmed the news to the American tabloid media TMZ, which titles with a “I’m pregnant!” a brief piece of information made up of, basically, a phrase from the interpreter of titles as popular as Bad Girls and of You to London and I to California. “We are very excited about the arrival of this new member to our family and looking forward to starting this new chapter of our lives.”

The future boy or girl – whose date of birth and sex are unknown at the moment – will be the first child for Lohan and her husband, Kuwaiti banker Bader S. Shammas. The couple got engaged at the end of November 2021 and married in a secret wedding in the summer of 2022 of which hardly any details emerged, she simply announced on her networks that Shammas was already her husband.

For almost a decade, Lohan has lived in Dubai, where she has found the peace that her years of youthful stardom in Hollywood did not bring her. “Moving here was a new beginning,” he confessed in an interview with the magazine Emirates Woman in 2018. “You hear more about actual news than celebrity gossip, which I really appreciate. And it’s not that I go out a lot at night, it’s a very different lifestyle for me. I came here for that purpose: I don’t have to be seen publicly all the time, nor comment on what I’m doing”.

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas at the premiere of her film ‘Hit Christmas’ on November 9, 2022 in New York. Bryan Bedder (Getty Images for Netflix)

Lohan dated the Russian businessman Egor Tarabasov for a few years, with whom she had wedding plans that she canceled in 2016. Unlike with Tarabasov, where their constant fights and disagreements were made public in public and in private, since the beginning of his relationship with Shammas, in 2019, the couple wanted to keep courtship away from the spotlight. Their paths crossed in Dubai, but little else is known about those years. Only that what seemed like a passing adventure ended up becoming the official residence of the actress.

At the end of 2021, the couple announced their engagement and months later, in June 2022, They got married. “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and you knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace all at the same time. I’m surprised you’re my husband, ”this is how Lohan announced her engagement to Shammas. And she added: “My life and my everything. Every woman should feel this way every day.”

Lohan’s career has been erratic to say the least. After becoming the star of several children’s films in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the New Yorker went through a stage in which she played teenage girls until, in her youth, cinema ceased to be her priority and became most famous for her parties and scandals, as well as for her friendship with other celebrities such as Paris Hilton. After remaining practically retired from the film industry and more focused on her role as a leisure entrepreneur, last Christmas she returned to a leading role in a Netflix Christmas movie, slam Christmasand is preparing another romantic comedy for this year.