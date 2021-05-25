The former Disney star, Lindsay Lohan returns to the acting world with a romantic Christmas movie from Netflix. Before his return he received several comments.

The actress began in the acting world from a very young age and starred in various films known as Heavy Girls, Twins Game, Crazy Friday, among others. Now, she returns very renewed, after being away from the screens due to drug problems.

Lindsay will play a rich woman who loses her memory after an accidental fall. Regarding the new film, so far, the digital platform has not mentioned the other actors who will be part of the cast.

“Totally ready for this. I love it ”and“ To be clear, I’m glad Lindsay is back in the game! ”Were some of the comments made in the Netflix post.

Before the last publication, several people did not hesitate to say that the next film will be the new version of Overboard. “Why is everyone in the comments so angry because it’s the same plot as Overboard. Don’t act like this is the first time a movie has been made with the same plot as another, ”they wrote.

Lindsay Lohan

This is the first film he will star in after leaving Hollywood for several years. Although she was not seen in films, she participated in the MTV reality show called Lindsay Lohan Beach Club, which aired in 2018 and 2019.

