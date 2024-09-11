American actress Lindsay Lohan appeared in public in a revealing image. The corresponding photos are published by the publication People.

The 38-year-old Freaky Friday star attended the annual Kering Foundation Caring for Women dinner in New York. For the event, the celebrity chose a black transparent bodysuit, decorated with lace and open shoulders. At the same time, in the posted shots, it is clear that Lohan wore flesh-colored underwear under the product.

In addition, the artist tried on black pointed shoes and complemented her appearance with long earrings with sparkling stones. In addition, makeup artists did nude makeup for her, and stylists, in turn, let her hair down and styled it into neat curls.

In May, Lindsay Lohan shared with fans photos from her vacation, in which she showed off her figure in a swimsuit.