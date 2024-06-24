Guadalajara, Mexico.- Disney began filming Crazy Friday 2, with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, who reprise their roles as Anna and Tess Coleman, respectively.

The studio offered a first behind-the-scenes look at the production of the sequel through its social networks.

Although specific details of the plot have not yet been revealed, Disney stated that the film will be released in theaters in 2025, which denies rumors of a possible exclusivity for the Disney+ streaming platform.

The original film, released in 2003, was a hit that grossed $160 million at the global box office. In the first film, an adaptation of the book “Freaky Friday” by Mary Rodgers, the actresses played a mother and daughter who exchange bodies after a fight.

In addition to Lohan and Curtis, the cast will feature the return of several original members, including Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao. New talent joins this sequel, including Julia Butters, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Sophia Hammons.

The direction of Un Viernes de Locos 2 will be directed by Nisha Ganatra, known for her work on Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales, as well as the feature films Música, Glamor y Fama (2020) and Ellas Mandan (2019).

Interest in a second installment of Crazy Friday began to develop in October 2022, when Jamie Lee Curtis revealed on Entertainment Tonight that he had personally expressed his desire to make the sequel to Disney.

Later in 2022, Lindsay Lohan confessed during her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that Lee Curtis had contacted her to talk about the project.