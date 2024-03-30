The reunion between Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis has generated great excitement among family film fans, since both actresses, recognized for their memorable performance in 'Un Viernes de Locos' in 2003, have reunited, which has aroused nostalgia and expectations among fans.

The meeting between Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, shared through social networks, has generated nostalgia among followers of the original film, since the unforgettable chemistry between Lohan and Curtis on the big screen left a lasting mark in the hearts of viewers, who long to relive the magic of the successful comedy with a new installment.

Jamie Lee Curtis shares a photo of a scene from the film 'Frazy Friday'. Photo: Instagram screenshot of Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan speak out

In that line, Jamie Lee Curtis He shared, through his social networks, an image with Lindsay Lohanwhich confirms its participation in 'Crazy Friday 2'. The photograph, tagged to the official accounts of disney, made it clear that the project is underway, which is why a wave of enthusiasm has been generated among the followers of both actresses. For its part, They have He also expressed his excitement on Instagram Storieswhich has further fueled fans' expectations for this long-awaited sequel.

Jamie Lee Curtis with actress Lohan. Photo: Instagram screenshot of Jamie Lee Curtis

What expectations do Lohan and Curtis have about Crazy Friday 2?

About, Lindsay Lohanin an interview with Peoplerevealed that the film was in the works and expressed his excitement about working with Jamie Lee Curtis again. “Since we talk so often, I think we are going to have a lot of fun with this,” stated the actress. On another occasion, during a conversation with SiriusXM, They have She kept things intrigued by mentioning that they were both excited about the project. “I won't say it at the moment. I don't want to say too much. We are both very excited, I speak for Jamie too”indicated the protagonist of 'An Irish Wish'.

For its part, Jamie Lee Curtis made it clear from 2022 his willingness to reprise his iconic role in the sequel. In a dialogue in The View, the actress joked about possible twists for the story and demonstrated her interest in exploring new facets of her character. Her emotion was also reflected on social networks, where she shared a photo with They have at the end of 2023, which generated speculation about a possible sequel after 20 years of the original premiere. Likewise, in a hearing with People, Curtis reaffirmed his desire to reunite with Lohan on screen. “There would be nothing I would like more, honestly, than to work with her again.” the actress highlighted.

Lohan, actress of 'Crazy Friday'. Photo: Tiempo Latino

Who would be the director of the filming of 'Crazy Friday 2'?

The direction of 'Un Viernes de Locos 2' would be in charge of Nisha Ganatraa renowned Canadian director with experience in renowned series and films. Ganatraknown for her work in productions such as 'Mr. Robot' and 'Transparent'will be in charge of carrying out this long-awaited sequel, which promises a fresh and updated vision of the original story.

When will 'Crazy Friday 2' be released?

For now, There is no official release date.; However, the production is expected to hit the screens in the near future. According to reports from The Hollywood Reporterthe film is in pre-production phase and it is still being evaluated whether it will be released in theaters or through the Disney+ platform.

What is 'Crazy Friday' about?

'A Crazy Friday' is a family comedy that follows the story of a mother and daughter who magically swap bodies for a day. Originally released in 2003, the film became a box office hit and left an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers with its message about the importance of family understanding and empathy.