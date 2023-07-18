Lindsay Lohan is already a mother. At 37, the well-known actress has given birth to her first child, according to what the magazine has revealed Peopleto which a spokesperson for the interpreter of You to London and I to California has confirmed the news. The baby, who is called Luai (which in Arabic means “strong”) was born on Monday, July 17. The actress and her husband, Kuwaiti banker Bader Shammas, 36, thus expanding the family a year after their wedding.

“Lindsay Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, have welcomed a beautiful and healthy son named Luai. The family is overwhelmed with love, ”said the representative of the interpreter. At the moment, neither she nor her husband have provided information about it, but according to TMZ the little one came into the world in Dubai, where the couple has lived for years. Although the couple spent time in the US in April, they returned home to prepare for the baby’s birth.

It was in mid-March when Lohan and Shammas gave, in a short and simple way, the news that they were expecting their first child. They did it, like most celebrities when they communicate their news today, through a photo on instagram (where she accumulates almost 14 million followers) in which a bodysuit of baby with the words “Coming soon.…” (“Coming soon”, in Spanish). “We feel blessed and excited,” they wrote next to the photo. Few words for a star who, since his childhood, has given a lot to talk about. At that time, Lohan shared the news with the celebrity news outlet. TMZalso with few words: “We are very excited with the arrival of this new member to our family and looking forward to start this new chapter of our lives”.

At the end of June, the magazine US Magazine revealed that the couple was expecting a child. She confirmed it through a news item where she explained how the pregnancy process had been for the mother for the first time. “It has been a quiet pregnancy without complications,” confirmed a source close to the marriage to the American magazine, adding that having a large family has been the actress’s dream for a long time. “She has always said that I want to have three or four children,” she recounted. At the time, she hadn’t decided on the baby’s name, but she did know that she would have her father’s last name, Shammas.

On being a mother, the protagonist of titles as popular as Bad Girls and of You to London and I to California He has confessed that it is something that he finds “suffering”, but for which he was also very excited. “I can’t wait to see what my feelings are and what it’s like to be a mother,” she said in a interview with fashion and beauty magazine Allure last June, in a talk in which she confessed that she was frequently overcome by happiness, and that she often cried because of it. “It’s overwhelming, but in a good way.”

Lohan and Bader Shammas, who is vice president at the Credit Suisse bank, were married in a secret wedding in April 2022. Of course, it was not until July 2 when the magazine People reported that they had said “yes, I want”, and that same day the actress communicated it in a post from instagram. “I am the luckiest woman in the world”, began the text, placed next to a photo in which the two appear smiling. “You found me and you knew that I wanted to find happiness […] I’m surprised you’re my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day, ”she finished.

The couple met in Dubai, the Emirati city where they continue to reside. Lohan moved there in 2014 to escape the media persecution of Los Angeles. Since they began dating four years ago, the couple have worked hard to keep their relationship out of the public spotlight. The revelation of their engagement was also a surprise. Since in 2016 she confirmed the breakdown of her engagement with the Russian businessman Egor Tarabasov, with whom she had a stormy relationship, she had not revealed any other relationship. However, the interpreter put yourself in my place (2003) surprised his almost 10 million followers in instagram on November 28, 2021 with a post in which he wrote: “My love. My life. My family. My future ”, under a carousel of romantic images in which they were seen embracing and their enormous engagement ring.

Little is known of Bader Shammas. He is 36 years old, one younger than Lohan, and is the son of a wealthy Kuwaiti family. He received a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of South Florida and a Master’s in Finance from the John H. Sykes College of Business, an affiliate of the University of Tampa, also in Florida. He is not a character who likes to be the center of attention, something confirmed by Lohan’s family and evidenced by his just 749 followers on Instagram, in an account that he keeps private. “He’s not a Hollywood guy, you don’t see photos of them in the press,” the actress’s father, Michael Lohan, said of his daughter’s husband in statements collected by Page Six after the couple announced their engagement. “That was one of Lindsay’s problems: the paparazzi they harassed her and made up stories. It was hard, but now she’s with a man she doesn’t like the limelight. She’s relaunching her career and you wish there was a good person in your life when you hit that reset button. Everyone is happy. Lindsay got her life back when she met him, she’s been living a really happy and healthy life.”