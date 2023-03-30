Lindsay Brewer, most sensual pilot in the world

The most beautiful sportswomen in the world? If you think about tennis it comes to your mind immediately Camila Giorgiif you look at skiing Mikaela Shiffrin she is a queen not only because of her infinite talent, but also because of a worldwide appeal. Just to give a couple of examples. In engines Lindsay Brewer is probably the undisputed number, to the point that it has been renamed “world’s sexiest driver”. The 25-year-old American competes in the USF Pro 2000 for the second year in a row (15th in the last championship) and her love for motorsport goes way back: at the age of 11 she went go-karting to a birthday party and was love at first sight.

Lindsay Brewer, the most sensual pilot in the world fan of Lewis Hamilton

Models? First of all the great Hamilton: “Today I’m still a huge Lewis fan,” he said in an interview with Racers Behind The Helmet. Also adding the former Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean who has moved to Indycar and is doing a fantastic job of helping to market the series and build the audience base.” Not just track racing. Lindsay Brewer – who has an economics degree – she has 2.1 million followers on Instagram, who follow her career, pilot suit shots or bikini photos.

