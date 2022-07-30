the american pilot Lindsay Brewer continues to leave his followers open-mouthed social networks where he has been able to show aspects of his work in the motor world by competing in the semi-professional s2 category of the IndyCar.

Lindsay Marie Brewer started racing at age 11, after getting her first racing go-kart she threw herself into the sport of motorsports and has since won regional championships in Colorado, as well as racing in Formula 4, passing in addition to street cars until she became one of the future pilots of the IndyCar.

The 25-year-old was born in April 1997, she was born in Colorado, United States, she currently runs in the car of Jay Howard Driver Development, a sports team that she represents in IndyCar and has also had an incorporation in the world of modeling where she has captured even more followers on social networks.

Lindsay Brewer showed off her beauty in a cute green swimsuit/Photo: Instagram

this time Marie Brewer She put aside her car and stole the eyes of her followers on social networks by showing her beauty and pretty figure by sharing a couple of photos wearing a cute Swimwear in green during a few days of vacation in Sardinia, Italy from where she let her best curves be seen, reaching thousands of likes and hundreds of comments where the praise and hearts for her beauty were immediate.

Lindsay Brewer It has been characterized in showing part of daily life on social networks, as well as aspects of his adventure in the world of motorsports, showing some actions of the races, in addition to sharing part of his work in the world of modeling, delighting his more than 1.8 million of followers you have on Instagram.