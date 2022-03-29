The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Lindôra Araújo asked the Federal Supreme Court to establish the limits of the use of the messages seized in the scope of Operation Spoofing – investigation into hackers of authorities, including former judge Sérgio Moro and prosecutors of Operation Lava Jato – and recognize the ‘total illegality of the evidence, with the consequent contamination of judicial decisions that have made reference to them’.

The request was made on Friday, the 25th, as part of an appeal in which the Attorney General’s Office is trying to reverse the decision of Minister Ricardo Lewandowski who accepted a request from businessman Walter Faria and declared the ‘uselessness’ of evidence derived from the Odebrecht’s leniency in two criminal lawsuits filed against the owner of the Petrópolis group in the wake of Lava Jato.

The petition signed by the right-hand man of the Attorney General of the Republic Augusto Aras was added to the file of the complaint in which former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva obtained access to the messages seized in Operation Spoofing. Since the decisions in the scope of that process benefited PT, Lava Jato defendants have filed extension requests, both to gain access to the Odebrecht leniency agreement and to the hacked conversations.

Walter Faria was one of the people who asked the Supreme Court to extend the decision initially granted to Lula, and in September 2021, Lewandowski granted one of the defense’s requests and suspended the processing of two criminal actions against the owner of the Petrópolis group – one in course before the 6th Federal Court of São Paulo and another that is being processed by the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba.

In the appeal, the PGR argues that the ‘concrete consequence’ of the decision that declared the ‘uselessness’ of the evidence obtained from the Odebrecht leniency agreement to subsidize the actions against Faria is the suspension of the two criminal proceedings against the businessman.

The Attorney General’s argument is that the claim in which the defense of the owner of Grupo Petrópolis petitioned the STF ‘overflowed its purpose to become a true procedural means of advancing over previous instances’. The agency argues that, after accepting Lula’s requests, the process should have been terminated and shelved.

“This claim has been configured as an environment for the unlimited development of defensive claims, absolutely dissociated from the original claims brought by the defense of the original Claimant. The requests made in each of the “extension requests”, despite keeping a certain connection (as they are the result of Operation Car Wash), should be deducted individually”, maintains the PGR.

Regarding Spoofing’s messages, the PGR wants the Plenary of the Supreme Court to discuss, in depth, the legality of the shared evidence of the investigation, ‘as well as the reflexes of this evidence in the exercise of individual freedoms protected by the Federal Constitution’. For the Prosecutor’s Office, the hacked conversations consist of ‘illicit evidence’, and, as some of the requests made by the Supreme Court were based on, there would be ‘contamination’ and ‘invalidity of subsequent decisions’.

“At no time did the Federal Supreme Court address the important discussion about the legality of the evidence produced in the course of Operation Spoofing. This discussion represents an important paradigm for Criminal Law and for the exercise of constitutional freedoms, and must be the thesis established by the Plenary of the Federal Supreme Court”, registers the request of the PGR.

