From: Franziska Black

Split

A halt to social reforms for the time being? The FDP General Secretary speaks of a legislative period, party leader Lindner had brought several years into play.

Berlin – The List of topics in Meseberg was long. The cabinet of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) was demonstratively harmonious at the conference – but also left out topics. On the Basic child security has been agreed, as well as the increase in citizen income – and other major social reforms include the FDP with party leader Christian Lindner for the traffic light coalition now.

“The basic child security is the last major socio-political reform of this legislative period,” said FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai Picture-Newspaper. “In the current situation, in view of inflation and high interest rates, it can’t be about expanding the welfare state.” “Further redistribution” shouldn’t be allowed, rather it should be about making money. “The right framework conditions must be created for this and the political focus must also be on this from now on,” said Djir-Sarai.

(from left): Christian Lindner (FDP), Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Robert Habeck (Greens) come to the Meseberg press conference. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

After Meseberg: Young liberals call for tax relief

The chairman of the young group in the FDP parliamentary group, Jens Teutrine, also spoke out in favor of relieving the burden on employees. “Urgently needed” are “relief in taxes and social security contributions and a significant increase in the mini-job limit so that work is always more worthwhile,” he said Picture-Newspaper. Specifically, Teutrine proposes “a significant increase in tax allowances” and the withdrawal of the increase in unemployment and care contributions.

Lindner had already said on Monday (August 28) that he assumed that the federal government would not be able to finance any major social reforms for several years after the basic child security system.

Child poverty: FDP general secretary criticizes “naive social debates”

In the Munich Evening News Lindner asked before the cabinet meeting in Meseberg whether it “must make a difference whether someone works or not”. When people get more and more money through social transfers, “it reduces the need to look for work”.

With regard to child poverty, Lindner said again that there was “a connection with immigration”. “We must not ignore the fact that the problems are greatest in families who do not work and do not speak German and some of whom have only been living in our country for a few years.” This is “not a question of money”. He also called for better childcare options so single parents could work, and tax cuts.

Djir-Sarai also referred to what he believed to be a connection between poverty and migration. “The number of immigrant children at risk of poverty is at an alarmingly high level,” he said Picture-Newspaper. “Naïve social debates will not get us any further here. It cannot be about providing the families of these children with more and more money from taxpayers,” Djir-Sarai added. (AFP/dpa/frs)