Weinbergs Büro liegt weit weg vom politischen Berlin, weit weg von Christian Lindners Finanzministerium. Sein Büro und die der 340 anderen Mitarbeiter der Finanzagentur liegen in einem großen, grauen Bürokomplex im Mertonviertel am Stadtrand von Frankfurt. Hier sucht man vergeblich nach den ­hohen, glänzenden Wolkenkratzern des Bankenviertels und dem Glamour der Frankfurter Skyline. Lediglich ein Schild mit der Aufschrift „Bundesrepublik Deutschland Finanzagentur GmbH“ weist darauf hin, dass hinter der Fassade Schulden im Milliardenbereich verwaltet werden.

Billionaire troop: Chief trader Thomas Weinberg (left) with Holger Cassens Frank Roeth

It has long been the case that the state usually has to borrow additional money in addition to tax revenues. Most recently, until 1999, the Federal Ministry of Finance (BMF) was responsible for this in cooperation with the Bundesbank. With the introduction of the euro, the BMF decided to bundle debt management in one institution – the finance agency. With the introduction of the common currency, a competitive situation arose: there were now several countries whose bonds were denominated in the same currency, the euro. Global investors could therefore choose from a large range of government bonds denominated in euros.

At the finance agency, debts are made through auctions. And this is where Weinberg comes in. He is responsible for organizing and conducting these auctions. After completing his studies, the economist with a lean build and a Hessian dialect initially worked in the financial market department at the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau. Today, he sells billions of dollars worth of federal securities every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. “On these three days, the so-called federal bidding system opens at 8:00 a.m.,” explains Weinberg, “but the bids develop mainly between 11:28 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., i.e. shortly before the ‘auction hammer’ falls.”

In the last minutes of the auction, Weinberg and the responsible traders usually stand in his office in the trading room, usually four at a time. Which price will be accepted? Who will win the bid? Normally, the eight traders in total sit in the adjacent trading room in front of large screens on which a flood of price figures and financial news runs every second. One of them is Holger Cassens. He has been working for the finance agency since 2017, after previously working for 23 years in various trading areas at a bank. In his current position, he is responsible for federal bonds with a term of 10 to 30 years.

50 euros or 1 billion euros – it doesn’t matter

He also attends the auctions. Together with Weinberg and his colleagues, Cassens is required to make decisions worth billions within minutes, sometimes even seconds. Their current record is 18 seconds. If Weinberg and his colleagues were to take more time, this could lead to bidders no longer participating in the future because they are afraid of the price risk.

When Weinberg talks about the auction, he always compares it to an art auction, where expensive paintings, jewelry or antiques are sold. But when the financial agency auctions off its securities, there is one difference: the bidders do not see the bids of the others. The banks either give a fixed price, the price offer, or just a volume without a price indication, the so-called lowest bid. The bids are sorted by price. Higher prices are more advantageous for the federal government, as they mean lower returns, i.e. lower interest payments for taxpayers. “We then decide up to what price we will accept bids in order to reach the target volume,” explains Weinberg. “However, we can also decide to accept some of the lowest bids or to allocate only part of the last accepted price bid in order to reach the desired amount.”

Sometimes things have to happen quickly: some decisions are made in a short space of time. Frank Roeth

How do you manage not to break out in a sweat, or even keep a cool head, when you’re juggling billions every day? “I’ve completely abstracted things. Whether it’s 50 euros, 50 million or a billion doesn’t matter to me,” says Weinberg calmly. “We handle every amount with the same level of professionalism, that’s our job and we owe that to the taxpayer.”

As a rule, not all securities advertised are allocated in the auction. “We hold back some of the securities and sell them later on the secondary market,” says Weinberg. This so-called market maintenance quota helps the financial agency to react flexibly to demand in the market and to diversify the interest rate risk. The market maintenance quota is also helpful if there are not enough bids at an auction. “That doesn’t bother us because we always hold back market maintenance anyway,” says Weinberg, “in situations like that we simply hold back more for market maintenance.”

Far away from Berlin, far away from the skyline: the Federal Finance Agency is located in the north of Frankfurt. Frank Roeth

The bidding consortium currently comprises 31 banks. But there have been more, and sometimes fewer. The bidders include large investment banks, but also regional and cooperative banks, and well-known names such as Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank. “The banks are usually just intermediaries and sell the securities on to investors,” says Weinberg. German government bonds have what is known as “benchmark status” in the eurozone. A kind of “leading index or reference for the bond market,” says Weinberg, “in the eurozone, Germany is the benchmark because we have a top rating and the most liquid market.”

This means that investors and other market participants use the interest rates and yields of German government bonds as a benchmark to assess the attractiveness and risk of other government bonds. For example, they often compare how the yields of Italian or French government bonds develop compared to German government bonds. This is good for Germany. Because German government bonds are considered particularly safe, investors are willing to accept lower yields. This relieves the burden on taxpayers if little money has to be paid out to buyers.

German government bonds are popular all over the world. Investors come from South and North America, Europe and Asia. “There are no geographical restrictions,” says Weinberg. The two managing directors of the finance agency regularly travel around the world to hold discussions with investors. Strategic ideas are exchanged here and investor needs are determined in order to design the issues in line with the market. The daily trading volume of German bonds is around 25 billion euros. In total, German government bonds worth 1.8 trillion euros are in circulation. In addition to regular auctions, the finance agency also uses syndicates to raise debt. “We select a group of five or six banks and commission them to sell the securities directly to investors,” explains Weinberg. This method makes it possible to sell larger volumes in one go and offers flexibility in choosing the date.

What to do if 200 million euros more have to be paid out?

However, neither Weinberg nor the finance agency decide how many of these federal bonds are issued. This is decided solely by the Bundestag when it passes the federal budget. Only the completed budget law, including the planned debt, goes to the finance agency. The agency then creates a so-called issuance plan, which is publicly accessible to everyone. The plan specifies how many bonds will be issued over what period of time. If there is a supplementary budget or the Federal Ministry of Finance specifies changes to debt policy, the plan is adjusted again. “That’s why we do a quarterly update, confirm the previous issuance plan or modify it,” says Weinberg. The advantage that Weinberg and his colleagues see from long-term planning: security for market participants. Transparency and reliability are essential for the finance agency, because they help them gain the trust of investors.

In addition to long-term debt management, Weinberg has another task: he must ensure that the federal government’s account is balanced every day. “The federal government has a checking account, just like all of us as private individuals,” says Weinberg. Account number 1000. It is held at the Bundesbank. All of the federal government’s deposits and withdrawals go through this account. The deposits mainly come from tax revenues. The withdrawals go towards various government expenditures such as salaries for civil servants, pension insurance subsidies or social benefits. “But unlike a private checking account, the federal government does not have an overdraft facility at its bank, the Deutsche Bundesbank,” says Weinberg, “so the account cannot go into the red.” No central bank in the eurozone is allowed to grant its own state an overdraft facility. The Maastricht Treaty prohibits this: if a state gets into debt, it should also be liable for it. The problem: tax revenues do not always fall on the same day as the withdrawals are to be made.

“We have a four-times-a-day exchange with the Ministry of Finance and the Bundesbank to find out what the current account balance is,” explains Weinberg. If unexpectedly large withdrawals are due or deposits are not made, Weinberg and his colleagues react quickly by carrying out short-term money market transactions. “If we find at 3 p.m. in the afternoon that, contrary to the original plans, 200 million euros more are being paid out today than we have income, then we have to procure the missing 200 million by 6 p.m.,” says Weinberg. Because the account closes at 6 p.m. This short-term procurement is not carried out through the usual auctions, but through unsecured and secured money market instruments: “In unsecured transactions, we borrow the money from a bank without collateral, with only the promise to repay the amount the next day,” explains Weinberg, “in secured transactions, also known as ‘repo transactions,’ we receive the money and in return provide securities as collateral.”