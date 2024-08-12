Home policy

From: George Anastasiadis

The FDP around Christian Lindner is tiring the citizens with its provocations, says “Münchner Merkur” editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis. © HärtelPRESS/Imago/Klaus Haag/Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

The Liberals are once again escalating the traffic light dispute. But this will probably not pay off at the ballot box. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – 20 euros less for people receiving the citizen’s allowance, but more cars in the cities: The FDP is trying to wriggle out of the deadly traffic light grip with maximum provocation. Unfortunately, this is the wrong rescue plan: Most citizens, even those who neither like work refusers nor the Greens’ campaign against cars, do not want more exhausting arguments in the government, but an end to them – if necessary at the price of breaking up the coalition.

Only new elections would bring the urgently needed signal of departure for Germany

Only new elections would provide the urgently needed signal of departure for Germany, a country on the brink of collapse with its faltering economy, its rollercoaster ride in energy policy and its anti-performance citizen’s allowance.

The traffic light coalition is a hopeless case, as even its most energetic defenders have probably realized by now: Not only are the coalition partners unable to agree on a budget that does not resort to unconstitutional tricks, they are even drawing diametrically opposed conclusions from expert opinions that are supposed to assess the constitutionality of the financial tricks devised by the Chancellor. These have only one goal: to incur billions in new debt without even calling it that.

Nevertheless, all parties involved assure that they want to find a way out of the budget crisis by Friday. FDP leader Lindner also asserts that he has no secret plan to end the alliance. If that is true, it allows one conclusion above all: more important than anything else is avoiding new elections (and securing pension entitlements).

Premature end of the traffic light coalition? There is an acute risk of accidents

The fact that the wildly flickering traffic lights are making their survival an end in itself does not mean that the increasingly chaotic debates between the three parties will not lead to a premature end to the government. Just like in a car in which the driver and passenger are fighting over the steering wheel, there is an acute risk of an accident.

For citizens and businesses, every week in which they no longer have to endure this riotous government would be a gain. But for the FDP, which is dangerously close to the 5% cliff, it could already be too late. In East Germany, it will be buried in the September elections. The only question is whether the Greens and SPD will still be able to dance on its grave. (George Anastasiadis)