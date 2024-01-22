DThe debate about the payment of climate money is entering a new round. Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) is open to restructuring expenditure within the Climate and Transformation Fund (KTF) in such a way that the disbursement of climate money is still possible. In a letter to Ramona Pop, board member of the Federal Association of Consumer Organizations (VZBV), Lindner writes: “If the income from CO 2 -Pricing already for funding programs in the area of ​​CO 2 -poor housing or CO 2 -poor mobility, they are no longer available for the payment of climate money.” Providing the funds for climate money therefore requires the “political willingness to restructure the funding landscape and to prioritize accordingly. Personally, I am open to such considerations and would be happy if we could enter into a dialogue about this.” He asked his Parliamentary State Secretary Katja Hessel to invite representatives from society and science to a discussion about the financing of climate money.

Last week, several environmental and social associations called on Lindner in an open letter to pay out the climate money this year. The consumer advocates calculated that 139 euros per person would be appropriate, citing the increased income from CO2 2 -Pricing. For comparison: The so-called climate bonus, which has long been paid out in Austria, amounts to between 110 and 220 euros per adult, depending on where you live.

SPD rejects uniform amount

Linder's offer of talks is unlikely to go down well in Robert Habeck's (Greens) Ministry of Economics. It is responsible for the majority of the funding programs that come from the Climate and Transformation Fund – and thus indirectly from the income from the CO 2 -Pricing – financed. Habeck has little interest in a debate about whether subsidies for chip factories and heat pumps should be saved in favor of climate money.

Last week he said in the Bundestag that the wording in the coalition agreement referred to “additional income”. Currently we are still on the CO 2 -Price path of the grand coalition. “That’s why I would now wait until the mechanism is in place,” said Habeck, referring to the technical preparatory work for climate money.