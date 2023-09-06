Home page politics

In the race between electric cars and e-fuels, the FDP seems to be backing synthetic fuels. That comes down to consumers.

Bremen – The electric car as the means of transport of the future? Not with the FDP. According to information from Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung Minister of Finance Christian Lindner advocates tax breaks E fuels a. His concept is in front of the newspaper. In this it should be planned to exempt vehicles with synthetic fuels from the motor vehicle tax. In addition, e-fuel company cars are to be treated like company electric and hybrid electric vehicles.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner wants to exempt e-fuels from sales tax – draft in autumn

Lindner still wants to give e-fuels even more support. According to the report, he is committed to making a lower energy tax rate possible in Europe. He also wants to exempt e-fuels from sales tax as soon as European law permits. The party cites climate protection as the reason for the plans, because e-fuels are an opportunity to reduce carbon dioxide emissions today. Accordingly, all climate-neutral forms of drive should be treated equally, i.e. e-fuels should also enjoy the same advantages as electromobility.

What are e-fuels? E-fuels are synthetic fuels that are made from water and carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) getting produced. The FDP describes these fuels as climate-friendly, but the e-fuels have to go through several loss-intensive conversion stages, which means that their energy balance is worse than that of electromobility.

“The zero tax rate on the supply of e-fuels is intended to increase the incentive for their use, support the transition to sustainable and environmentally friendly mobility and strengthen the market for alternative energy sources while maintaining openness to technology,” says the Ministry of Finance. So who as a consumer between buying a electric cars and one with e-fuel propulsion is wavering, a decision to go with e-fuels could benefit from waiting until after the fall. The FDP intends to present the draft law on sales tax exemption by then.

Fraunhofer Institute takes a critical view of e-fuels: “Not useful for large-scale use”

To justify the plans, his house says that climate protection can only succeed with openness to technology and innovation. E-fuels are an opportunity to reduce carbon dioxide emissions with today’s vehicles. All climate-neutral forms of drive should be treated equally and e-fuel vehicles should enjoy the same tax advantages as electromobility. This will promote the market launch of climate-neutral mobility.

In science, on the other hand, e-fuels in private transport are viewed critically. The Fraunhofer Institute recently presented a paper in which it classified e-fuels as “not sensible for large-scale use in cars and trucks”. There are cheaper alternatives, too much energy is required for production, and the environmental balance is questionable – e-fuels are a “possible obstacle to the turnaround in transport”. According to the scientists, there are “many” reasons against the use of synthetic fuels produced with electricity in cars and trucks.

Transport Minister Wissing: “The race for the car drive of the future is completely open”

But Lindner’s party colleague Volker Wissing had already expressed doubts about electromobility as the drive of the future. “The race for the car drive of the future is completely open,” said the transport minister to the “Bild am Sonntag”. Wissing continues: “It is impossible for us to predict today which technology will have prevailed in 2040. E-fuels and hydrogen fuel cells may play a bigger role than some would like.”

Carmaker in Munich at the IAA: Confident about long-term demand for e-cars

E-fuels are therefore supported by the FDP – and according to industry experts, the market share of e-cars in new registrations in Germany is likely to decline sharply in the coming year. The reason for this is the lower subsidies from the state when buying. Before the IAA motor show in Munich (September 4 to 10), Volkswagen and BMW are confident about the long-term demand for electric cars. The automobile club ADAC, on the other hand, believes that a longer start-up phase with taxpayer money is necessary.

Management consultancy Deloitte expects e-car sales in Germany to slump by a third in 2024. One reason is the end of the purchase premiums for commercial owners in September and the gradual expiry of the premiums for private buyers by the end of 2025. (cgsc with dpa)