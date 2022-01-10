Home page politics

divide

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner © Arnulf Hettrich / Imago

Finance Minister Christian Lindner has confirmed his goal of fully complying with the debt brake again from next year.

Berlin – Finance Minister Christian Lindner has confirmed his goal of fully complying with the debt brake again from next year. But that also means that not all spending requests can then be met, said the FDP politician on Monday at the annual meeting of the civil servants’ association in Berlin. “If the debt brake applies again in the regular budget, then it will require many decisions from politicians. Not everything that is desirable can then be financed immediately. “

Projects would have to be put in a sequence, said Lindner. Soon you will have to invest in the future with more limited financial leeway. This requires the setting of clear priorities on future technologies and the strengthening of the state. Funding is required in the areas of security, education and public administration. For this to happen, decisions about consumer spending and “redistribution projects” would have to be postponed for the time being. “If you want to invest and make the state capable of acting, other things have to take a back seat.”

Most recently, due to the corona pandemic, the Bundestag had implemented a special regulation of the debt brake several times, which allows new debts in disaster and emergency situations. Even in 2023 there will no doubt still be “economic traces of the pandemic,” said Lindner. Nevertheless, the federal government is facing the challenge of complying with the debt brake in its normal form. (dpa)