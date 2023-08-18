SPD leader Lars Klingbeil has sharply criticized the new dispute in the traffic light coalition. The task of the government is to provide security, stability and orientation in the current situation. “I actually thought that everyone understood that,” said Klingbeil on Thursday evening at an SPD event in Frankfurt am Main. The fact that this was obviously not the case “made me very stunned”. Now this has not happened due to the dispute over the Growth Opportunities Act.

He expects the government to come to an agreement at the Meseberg exam. You need both economic aid and basic child security, which is not a contradiction. In Meseberg, however, the government must also talk about the form of cooperation in traffic lights.

The Greens Parliament Secretary Irene Mihalic made a similar statement. In the newspapers of the Funke media group, Mihalic criticized “the sharpness in the tone of some coalition members”, without naming names. She pushed for a return “to work mode”.

Paus expects that her draft law on basic child security will be discussed in the federal cabinet in August. He was “so far done from my side,” she told the FAZ. “We are now in the final discussions within the federal government. I am confident that we can stick to the schedule.”

Christian Lindner’s Ministry of Finance also knows the draft, she told the news portal “The Pioneer”. “The draft law is now in the project clearing phase and has been submitted to the Federal Chancellery and the Federal Ministry of Finance. As requested by the Chancellor, I presented different variants.”







Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had given a written word of authority and asked Paus to submit a draft law that the government had agreed on by the end of August.

The President of the German Child Protection Association, Sabine Andresen, criticized the current debate about basic child security. “I find the current discussion unworthy and shameful from the perspective of families with children,” Andresen told the editorial network Germany (RND). “Because about every fifth child in Germany grows up in poverty. And if the fight against this child poverty is not prioritized, then an opportunity is missed.”

It’s not just about merging services or increasing child benefits, but about a paradigm shift. “I ask myself: why doesn’t a social democratic party position itself more clearly? I’m missing that. And it surprises me.” Federal Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) does not decide alone.

Overspending controversial

With the basic child security, Paus wants to combine benefits for families and increase them at the same time. The FDP is critical of performance improvements. Against this background, Paus had blocked the so-called Growth Opportunities Act of Federal Finance Minister Lindner (FDP) in the cabinet, which is intended to relieve the economy by around 6.5 billion euros a year. A cabinet meeting will take place in Meseberg at the end of August.







The Greens parliamentary group leader Britta Haßelmann expressed optimism that there will soon be an agreement. “We will now get our joint traffic light project, basic child security, on the way,” she also told the RND.