From: Jens Kiffmeier

In the ZDF summer interview, insists on compliance with the debt brake: Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) © Thomas Kierok / dpa

The Greens want to overturn the debt brake. But FDP boss Lindner gives a clear stop signal in the ZDF summer interview – and threatens the end of the coalition.

Berlin – Plain language announcement to the Greens: Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) has described sticking to the debt brake and not raising taxes as elementary for the continued existence of the traffic light coalition. “If we were forced to suspend the debt brake or to increase taxes, then the coalition question would arise,” said the FDP leader on Sunday in the ZDF summer interview in Berlin, adding: “But nobody does that.” Nevertheless, it should the warning reached the coalition partner – and cause new disagreements.

When asked whether both points are a red line for him, Lindner replies: “It’s in the coalition agreement. And in view of the economic development, it would really be unwise now if we were to increase the tax burden,” he was quoted as saying by the news agency dpa. The companies suffered from the high energy prices, they had to go down. For example, he himself is open to lowering the electricity tax. “But instead of making progress there, we are discussing tax increases. That would not be possible with the FDP.”

ZDF summer interview: Christian Lindner (FDP) rejects the Greens’ proposal for a debt brake

The finance minister was reacting to a proposal from the ranks of the Greens. In the dispute over additional billions in the budget, party leader Riccarda Lang brought a fiscal trick into play. A few days ago, she called for the federal government to increase the equity of state-owned companies so that they could in turn be able to take out higher loans. According to budgetary law, this step would be compatible with the debt brake even if the federal government had to take on new debt for the capital increase. In fact, the debt brake would probably be partially undermined.

Lindner has now indirectly rejected this idea. At the same time, he didn’t want to hang the topic too high. “Nobody actually intends to do that,” he said on ZDF, trying to dispel the impression that a new dispute could arise within the coalition. There are public statements by the SPD and the Greens here. “But I can’t see that there are serious attempts to deviate from our stipulations in the coalition agreement. So in that respect theory,” emphasized the FDP chairman.

The debt brake anchored in the Basic Law stipulates that the budgets of the federal and state governments are to be balanced without income from loans. There is, however, a leeway that for the federal government amounts to a maximum of 0.35 percent of gross domestic product. In the event of natural disasters or other emergencies, the debt brake can be suspended, which happened in 2020 and 2021 because of the corona pandemic.

Dispute over basic child security: FDP and Greens are in a clinch

In the past few weeks and months, there have been repeated arguments within the coalition over the distribution of budgetary funds. The last one was particularly tough Financing of basic child security disputed, which aims to unify social benefits for poorer families. While the Green Family Minister Lisa Paus estimates around twelve billion euros for the project, the finance minister only wants to make two billion euros available for it. Out of frustration at the blocking of funds, Paus recently blocked a growth law from Lindner – and thus caused a lot of trouble in the ranks of the traffic light coalition.

Until the cabinet meeting in Meseberg next Tuesday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) expects an agreement between the two brawlers. But it was only on Friday that a crisis summit between Paus and Lindner failed. “The nerves are on edge,” she quoted Picture-Newspaper a source from the negotiating circles.

In a dispute with Lisa Paus: Lindner promises key points for basic child security

Lindner himself weighed down on this point. “I expect that we will have an agreement on the cornerstones of what should be done very quickly,” said the FDP leader in the ZDF summer interview before a new round of negotiations with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) on Sunday afternoon in Berlin.

When asked by moderator Shakuntala Banerjee whether this would happen before the cabinet meeting, Lindner added: “I don’t want to name dates myself, I’ll say: very quickly. But after that there is also a lot of technical stuff that still needs to be clarified.” Then associations and states would be involved, and only then would there be a finished draft law that would go to the Bundestag. “We will quickly have a basic agreement and agreement on the cornerstones. The entire process will still take some time,” emphasized the Finance Minister. The Greens will certainly evaluate the tones from the Ministry of Finance very carefully. (jkf/with material of dpa)