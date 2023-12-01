In an interview, Lindner also named specific areas of savings for the first time in order to close the gaps in the budget for 2024: social funds, international aid and funding would have to be put to the test.

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner has not ruled out suspending the debt brake again in 2024. Image: Reuters

bFederal Finance Minister Christian Lindner has not ruled out suspending the debt brake again in 2024. “I like to listen to arguments,” said Lindner in an interview with the Funke media group, according to a preliminary report. However, he is “not yet” convinced that a new suspension can be justified in a constitutionally viable manner. In his opinion, the situation on the energy markets as a result of the Ukraine war no longer constitutes an emergency.

Lindner also named specific savings areas for the first time in order to close the gaps in the budget for 2024. “We will have to deal with three major cost blocks.” The federal government currently devotes 45 percent of its spending to social issues. “We’ll see how we can become more accurate.” People need to find work more quickly. Lindner also announced a review of the regulations on citizens’ money.

The minister named international aid as a second area of ​​savings. Germany is at the forefront when it comes to development cooperation and international climate financing. The aim could be a “fairer international burden sharing”.