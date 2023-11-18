Finance Minister Christian Lindner blames his coalition partners for the fact that the reduced VAT in the catering industry will no longer apply in 2024. The SPD and the Greens would have had different priorities.

He was able to prevent the VAT from being increased for 2023, but not for 2024, says Lindner. Image: Jens Gyarmaty

NAfter the decision to let the reduction in VAT in the catering industry expire at the end of the year, Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) blamed his partners in the government coalition for this. “If all parties had pulled together, a further extension would have been possible,” Lindner told “Bild am Sonntag”. “But the SPD and the Greens had other priorities.”

The reduced VAT of seven percent was a crisis aid for the catering industry, which would have been eliminated this year due to the decisions of the grand coalition. “I was able to prevent that for 2023,” said Lindner. He understands that many would regret the return to the 19 percent VAT rate on food in restaurants.

The traffic light factions decided on Friday night to let the reduced rate of seven percent for the catering industry expire at the end of the year. It was introduced because of the corona pandemic and the consequences of the Ukraine war.

The Dehoga restaurant association had stated that losses in sales, job losses, operational closures and bankruptcies were the consequences of this decision.