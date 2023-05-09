Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

In the “best man” affair, Habeck and Graichen are now to testify in the Bundestag. FDP leader Lindner was recently silent on the allegations against the Greens.

Berlin – The allegations – now commonly referred to as the “best man” affair – scratch the image of the Greens. The opposition and Markus Söder are happy, which in turn drives Green party leader Ricarda Lang upset. She snapped in the direction of Bavaria that nepotism at the CSU was a kind of working model.

Graichen survey in the Bundestag – Union and Left agree

But words now also have consequences: Dena boss Michael Schäfer probably wants to resign. And the Union in the Bundestag wants to summon Schäfer, Economics Minister Robert Habeck and his State Secretary Patrick Graichen on Wednesday (April 10). The CDU/CSU and the left have agreed to interview Habeck and Graichen separately, how that Editorial Network Germany (RND) reported.

Lindner uses the Graichen case to criticize the heating law

It is not yet known whether Finance Minister Christian Lindner will also be in the house. Lately he seems rather tame when it comes to his old rival Robert Habeck. The FDP politician was the first member of the traffic light coalition to publicly comment on the Graichen case. “Certainly it is advisable to create transparency there now,” he said in the ARD talk “Maischberger”, but also reassured: “Some of the allegations that have been made here are disproportionate.”

However, Lindner used his TV appearance to link the question of Graichen’s personal details with a criticism of the heating law that Habeck is planning: Graichen is pursuing legislation “that relies unilaterally on the heat pump,” said Lindner, and asked purely rhetorically: ” Was it all so open-ended or is it about a single technology?”. The Liberals understand “technology openness” to mean relying on e-fuels or hydrogen filling stations, both concepts that are also controversial.

During the Bremen election campaign, the FDP leader is silent on Graichen

Then on Monday evening (May 8th) a changed Lindner. A good 400 people came to hear him speak before the Bremen election promotes the Liberals. But he didn’t say a word about Graichen or the heating law during his appearance at the Bremen market, observing them World.

Is it because of the poor poll numbers in the Hanseatic city? Even if the Felt allegations weigh on the polls of the Greens – they are still well ahead of the FDP in polls: It is possible that the Liberals will be kicked out of the Bremen Parliament after May 14, as they did in Berlin, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia and Saarland and Schleswig-Holstein. Five lost state elections.

Meanwhile, the Graichen case is spreading further: like them Picture found out, his brother Jakob Graichen is also advising the federal government as part of his job at the “Öko Institut”. Habeck has not yet publicly commented on the personnel. So far he has stuck with Patrick Graichen, his “manager” of the energy transition. And his colleague Lindner does without further traffic light Zoff this time. (frs)