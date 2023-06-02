Home page politics

From: Fabian Mueller

Finance Minister Christian Lindner calls on the ministries to save. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Finance Minister Christian Lindner is demanding strict austerity measures from the ministries. The SPD and the Greens, on the other hand, want additional burdens for the rich in the dispute over the federal budget.

Berlin – On Wednesday (May 31), all ministries received the letters: Finance Minister Christian Lindner called for rigorous austerity measures. According to information from Handelsblatt With the exception of the Ministry of Defence, all departments have to save money – albeit in different amounts. In 2024, some ministries should even be able to get by with less money than was previously planned in the medium-term financial plan.

Investments and social spending, for which there are legal entitlements, are to be exempted for the time being. Cuts in benefits, including in social spending, cannot be ruled out in principle if the ministries do not save enough, writes Das Handelsblatt.

Preparation of the federal budget: Lindner sends austerity measures to ministries

From circles in the Ministry of Finance, it was said that Finance Minister Christian Lindner discussed the further procedure for preparing the budget with his colleagues on Wednesday. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and he both emphasized that the government draft should be available before the parliamentary summer recess on July 7th. The Budget Committee of the Bundestag, which then continues to work with the draft, also expects this.

Lindner had recently identified a financing gap of around 20 billion euros in the budget plans for the coming year. Among other things, additional costs due to the collective bargaining agreement in the public sector and higher interest rates must be compensated. He insists that the debt brake enshrined in the Basic Law is adhered to and that the ministries run appropriate austerity programs instead.

Federal budget from finance minister Lindner: coalition partners want additional burdens for the rich

But not all coalition partners of the traffic light support this course. From the ranks of the Greens and the SPD there are repeated calls to ensure more income through additional burdens for the rich. From the point of view of the coalition partners, cuts in climate-damaging subsidies should also relieve the expenditure side.

The parliamentary group leader responsible for budget and finances, Andreas Audretsch, also criticized Lindner’s savings targets. “Lawnmower cuts are not smart budgetary policy,” he said dpa. “An austerity policy that jeopardizes social programs, democracy projects, innovation and SME policies or environmental protection harms social cohesion and our future.” In his view, cutting humanitarian aid and diplomacy would also be a mistake.

Video: Lindner expects 30 billion euros less tax revenue

The alternative is obvious, said Audretsch: “It is inexplicable, on the one hand, to continue to subsidize the large company cars of the richest with billions and, on the other hand, to mothball sports or youth programs.” submit a draft budget. (fmü/dpa)