From: Laura May

In the budget dispute, Lindner is sticking to his zero-debt policy and is putting the traffic light coalition to the test. A minority government seems possible.

Berlin – In the negotiations on the 2025 federal budget, differences within the traffic light coalition are becoming increasingly clear. The Social Democrats in particular are repeatedly raising the issue of taking on new debt, as large sums are being spent on the war in Ukraine and climate protection.

The SPD warns against balancing high military spending with cuts in social spending. On the one hand, this would endanger acceptance within society. On the other hand, a compulsive adherence to the debt brake in times of crisis would also not make economic sense. Industry also called for Mirror Special investments in Germany’s competitiveness.

Lindner calls for cuts in social spending and tax cuts

Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP), on the other hand, categorically rejects exceptions to the debt rule. The debt brake enshrined in the Basic Law is non-negotiable with him. In his opinion, the billion-euro budget gap must be closed with savings in the social and development sectors.

Contrary to his dogma of austerity, Lindner is calling for tax relief in the form of an adjustment of wage and income tax in three steps by 2026, as he told the World said. He does not signal a willingness to compromise with his coalition partners, the SPD and the Greens: “With a liberal finance minister, it will not happen that the allowances and the tax rate are not adjusted to inflation,” said Lindner. If he cannot get his way, he could even give up his office, if his words are taken literally.

Traffic light budget dispute – “Christian Lindner is not an employee of the Chancellor”

Who has the last word in the budget debate? The traffic light coalition partners are not in agreement. “Christian Lindner is not an employee of the Chancellor,” said FDP Vice-President Wolfgang Kubicki to the Daily MirrorHe was reacting to a statement by SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert, who told the Stuttgart newspaper emphasized the leadership role of the Social Democrats and said: “The Finance Minister is in office on the proposal of the Federal Chancellor – not the other way around.”

Lindner is under strong pressure regarding financial planning from the Young Group in the FDP parliamentary group, which makes up around a third of his MPs. “The debt brake is not a would-be-nice-if option, but generational justice enshrined in the Basic Law. It must be clear to everyone: without a debt brake, without us,” said its chairman Jens Teutrine to Picture.

Olaf Scholz could continue with minority government without Lindner

Due to the hardened fronts in the budget dispute, traffic light separation scenarios are already being discussed. If Finance Minister Lindner does not approach his coalition partners at any point, Scholz would have two options. On the one hand, he could discipline the parliamentary majority that supports him with a vote of confidence.

Loud star The option of a minority government is also making the rounds in SPD circles. If there is no agreement in the budget dispute, Scholz could continue to govern with a red-green cabinet and changing majorities. This would mean that Finance Minister Lindner would no longer be part of the government. (lm)