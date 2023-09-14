Home page politics

Split

It’s about an additional benefit of 20 euros per child per month: FDP Finance Minister Lindner is against permanently higher benefits for children of asylum seekers.

Berlin – The dispute over basic child welfare apparently continues. “The SPD and the Greens want to permanently pay asylum seekers 20 euros more per child per month. I don’t support that,” said FDP-Boss and Finance Minister Christian Lindner Rhenish Post.

“The standard rates are appropriate, and we should not send the wrong signals, especially with the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act,” added Lindner. Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) had made it clear the day before that the draft for basic child security should be passed in September.

Christian Lindner (Lisa Paus to his right) is against higher social benefits for children of refugees (archive photo). © Tobias Schwarz/AFP

The passage that provided for a slight, permanent improvement in benefits for children of asylum seekers from 2025 has now been removed from the draft law, but there is still a need for clarification between the ministries, reported Rheinische Post citing that Greens-led Federal Ministry for Family Affairs.

More money for children of asylum seekers? FDP leader Lindner, on the other hand

“It was important to me that there were no increases in benefits for basic child benefits,” Lindner continued. “There should be no significant change in the gap between wage income and social benefits.” A family of five who receives citizens’ benefit already receives a good 37,000 euros a year from taxpayers. “That’s not much for five people, but it’s not misery,” emphasized the FDP leader.

“Higher cash benefits would not be perceived as fair by families who work for low incomes,” added Lindner. “There is no way around the fact that we can only end poverty through education and work.” There are still “too many people who could work but are not working”.

FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr and FDP social politician Jens Teutrine also expressed similar views to Lindner. “Increasingly higher social benefits are wrong in the current migration policy reality and also create further false incentives,” said Teutrine.

Traffic light coalition: An overview of the Scholz cabinet View photo series

Traffic light trouble over basic child security has been going on for months

The basic child benefit was actually supposed to be launched in the federal cabinet on Wednesday (September 13th). At least Paus had expressed that expectation.

The basic child benefit is intended to bundle various state benefits for children. This will result in changes in various areas of social and tax legislation, including, according to the draft law, in the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act. (AFP/dpa/frs)