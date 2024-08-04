Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

Christian Lindner, Federal Chairman of the FDP, speaks at the ZDF summer interview. © Claudius Pflug/dpa

The FDP chairman has rejected the criticism of his ministry’s budget. He now expects savings proposals from the SPD and the Greens.

Munich – Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) has rejected the accusation that he has reignited a debate by subsequently demanding changes to the agreed budget. He explained in the ZDF “Summer Interview” on Sunday that independent expert reviews had been agreed for several points in the budget. The result is now in and “it is what it is”.

Lindner rejects criticism of budget debate – gap of five billion euros

On Friday, experts commissioned by his ministry expressed constitutional concerns, particularly with regard to subsidies for Deutsche Bahn and Autobahn GmbH, which are to be converted into loans. Since it is uncertain whether these can be repaid, the debt brake could be at risk, according to the experts.

Based on these findings, Lindner’s ministry came to the conclusion that spending needs to be renegotiated. There is a financial gap of “around five billion euros,” said the minister. However, he made no suggestion as to where the money could come from. So far, the FDP has only expected the SPD and the Greens to make savings proposals.

Finance Minister reassures in ZDF “summer interview” – Traffic light coalition has “no new dispute”

This met with strong resistance, especially in the SPD parliamentary group. The parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich accused Lindner of “irresponsible” behavior. Saskia Esken, the party leader, stressed that there would be no cuts in the social sector even in renegotiations.

However, Lindner insisted: “We have no new dispute.” He promised, as agreed, to ensure a budget that complies with the constitution and adheres to the debt brake. Nevertheless, he expressed criticism of his coalition partner: He was concerned “that the SPD faction is questioning many fundamental decisions, for example on the issue of the debt brake.”

Lindner credits Chancellor Scholz with strength of character – Merz calls for more leadership

However, the FDP leader praised Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). Lindner also attested that the head of government continued to have strong character. “I have no concerns about the Chancellor’s strength of character and his positions,” the Finance Minister continued in the summer interview. But, he added: “I have now learned to assess for sure over the last two and a half years: He is also a Social Democrat and not a Free Democrat.”

Lindner had been asked whether he would repeat the praise he had given Scholz directly after the 2021 federal election. At the time, Lindner had attested to Scholz’s inner strength and clear values ​​with which he would lead the country forward. “And that is why Olaf Scholz will be a strong Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany,” he said.

However, opposition leader Friedrich Merz (CDU) sees things completely differently. He accused the Chancellor of weak leadership in his newsletter on Sunday. “In view of the growing despair among the population about the future of our country, leadership is needed now,” wrote the CDU politician. (fd with material from dpa and AFP)