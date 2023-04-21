Home page politics

Christian Lindner (lr) is congratulated on his re-election by Marco Buschmann and Volker Wissing. © Christoph Soeder/dpa

FDP leader Lindner is combative at the federal party conference – also towards the coalition partners SPD and Greens. However, his election result lags behind the last one.

Berlin – The FDP continues to rely on their driving force Christian Lindner: The federal party conference in Berlin on Friday confirmed the 44-year-old with 88 percent of the votes as federal chairman. That was slightly worse than in the election two years ago, when he got 93 percent.

In a 90-minute speech, Lindner called on the coalition partners SPD and Greens to be economical in order to comply with the debt brake and get high inflation under control. He reaffirmed the position of the liberals in disputes over traffic lights, for example basic child security. Vice-Chairman Nicola Beer called the FDP the “liberal corrective” of the traffic light at the opening of the party conference, which lasted until Sunday.

Lindner received 511 of the 579 votes cast, 51 delegates voted no and 17 abstained. The delegates then elected Wolfgang Kubicki, Bettina Stark-Watzinger and Johannes Vogel as Vice Chairmen.

household and finances

In his speech at the party, Lindner pointed out that tax revenue is expected to exceed one trillion euros for the first time in the coming year. And yet the money is not enough to finance the existing legal obligations. “Politicians have to relearn how to get by with the money that citizens make available to them,” said Lindner. Frugality is also important for combating high inflation. This is a “tough beast” and combating it must have top priority.

Lindner called on the coalition partners to review planned spending and not cut out what was necessary, just as he had done with a planned extension for his ministry. Then you have to set priorities where there are unavoidable needs, for example in the Bundeswehr. “And then, thirdly, realize that some things may be desirable, but at least currently cannot be financed,” said Lindner.

Basic child security

With a view to the contentious issue of basic child security, the FDP leader pointed out that a lot had already been done for children. If he were faced with the choice of whether there should be additional transfer payments or concrete investments in education when funds were scarce, then he would advocate strengthening education. “Because nothing creates more fairness than the fact that it is not the origin of the parental home that decides one’s life, but diligence, talent and one’s own life decisions based on education.”

Traffic

As a FDP success, Lindner emphasized that the coalition had succeeded in including 144 motorway projects with a length of a good 1000 kilometers in the planning acceleration. It is about closing bottlenecks and eliminating congestion hotspots. “This is in the overriding public interest because logistics chains have to function in our country and because nothing is worse for climate protection than burning petrol and diesel in traffic jams.”

climate protection

The FDP leader defended his Minister of Transport, Volker Wissing (FDP), who had been heavily criticized by the Greens and climate protection groups. He is accused of breaking the climate targets in the transport sector. “Volker Wissing does more for climate protection than the demands of the last generation and the climate sticker.”

FDP leader Christian Lindner speaks at the federal party conference of the Liberals. © Christoph Soeder/dpa

This attacked Lindner sharply because of their street blockades. This is nothing other than physical violence. Anyone who wants a different policy can go into politics and win majorities for their positions. “Speed ​​limit and 9-euro ticket, these are very small ideas – and the big trouble for them,” said Lindner. “The other way around would be better.”

Climate activists from Fridays for Future and the Last Generation protested on Friday parallel to the party conference with demonstration trains against the environmental policy of the FDP and specifically Wissing.

Ukraine war

Lindner pledged further solidarity and support to Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia. “We are doing our part to ensure that Ukraine’s resilience in this war remains greater than the viciousness emanating from (Russian President Vladimir) Putin,” he said. “Anyone who does not stand with Ukraine at this stage of history is on the wrong side of history.”

Christian Lindner has been at the head of the FDP since December 2013. © Christoph Soeder/dpa

Lindner called for the attacker Russia to be completely isolated politically, legally and economically – “because there can be no business as usual with those who break international law”. dpa