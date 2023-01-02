Christian Lindner knows that the SPD and the Greens are critical of tax cuts for the rich, but due to the current situation he urges more openness. The Greens respond with a counter-proposal.

Berlin – Minister of Finance Christian Lindner continues to advocate reducing the tax burden for citizens and companies. “For example, the abolition of the so-called solidarity surcharge would quickly improve our country’s competitiveness,” says the head of the FDP at the German Press Agency.

Soli has already been abolished for most taxpayers, but the ten percent with the highest incomes continue to pay it.

His view on the subject has not changed – but at the same time the FDP is aware that the coalition partners SPD and Greens are more in favor of higher taxes, said Lindner. “Nevertheless, I continue to advocate that the SPD and the Greens open up to new thinking.” The difficult economic situation requires new answers. “A growth package for more dynamism in the economy would also be advisable in the interests of the coalition’s re-election chances,” stressed the finance minister.

Experts from Lindner’s ministry had recently submitted proposals on how Germany’s competitiveness could be strengthened – and also brought a reduction in income tax into play. This was met with little approval, especially by the Greens. In an interview with “Bild am Sonntag”, Lindner then refrained from tax cut plans for the moment. “As long as there is no new thinking among the coalition partners, I will concentrate on what can be achieved,” he said.

The coalition partner SPD was now open to further talks to strengthen the economy. “It takes a coherent overall approach of investments and relief,” said parliamentary group leader Achim Post. Tax policy measures should, however, bring targeted relief and more justice. “For more justice in the crisis, for example, a one-off crisis levy would be a conceivable instrument to share the particularly high assets more in the burden of the crisis,” said Post. In his view, abolishing the solidarity surcharge would have the opposite effect.

Greens speak out against changes

Green Group Vice President Andreas Audretsch called for investments in a climate-neutral and fair future instead of tax cuts for the absolute top earners. A complete abolition of the solo is the wrong answer “at a time when many people are worried about how to get through the next month”. Instead, the federal government must focus its relief measures on small and medium-sized incomes.

The opposition CSU, on the other hand, agreed: Tax cuts for people and companies are “a must” in order to strengthen the state’s performance, Bavaria’s Finance Minister Albert Füracker told the German Press Agency. He asked Lindner to act. “Cheap gibberish doesn’t help anyone, the Federal Minister of Finance must convince his coalition and implement the necessary measures.” CSU MP Sebastian Brehm also expects things to go down well. But Lindner lacked assertiveness and will, he criticized. dpa