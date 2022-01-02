Home page politics

Federal Finance Minister Lindner wants to relieve citizens and companies “by well over 30 billion euros” in this legislative period. He also talks about a “corona tax law”.

Berlin – Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner makes promises: He has promised relief of more than 30 billion euros for citizens and companies for the coming years. “The 2022 budget is still shaped by the previous government, but my draft for 2023 will contain relief,” said the FDP * boss Picture on sunday. For example, you will then be able to fully deduct the contributions to the pension insurance from tax. The EEG surcharge on the electricity price will be abolished.

Lindner announces relief of well over 30 billion euros – message also for his traffic light cabinet members

“In this legislative period we will relieve people and medium-sized businesses by significantly more than 30 billion euros,” said Lindner. When asked about companies affected by the Corona crisis * and how they should get out of the crisis, he announced a “Corona tax law”. “A number of aid measures will be created or expanded.” For example, losses in 2022 and 2023 would have to be offset against profits from previous years. “Nobody should be ruined by tax debts during the pandemic.”

He also has a message in his luggage for the other ministers in the Ampel government: Lindner urges people to be thrifty. “The leeway is tight in 2022.” He asked his cabinet colleagues “to prioritize their projects and to review previous expenditures”. The regular debt brake should apply from 2023. “So only the prosperity that was previously generated can be distributed.”

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) gives a press conference (archive picture). © Michael Sohn / dpa

Lindner with a request to Foreign Minister Baerbock about the government terminal at the capital city airport BER

The FDP boss also called for the planned construction of a representative government terminal at the capital airport BER to be abandoned. “I do not consider a new representative building for state guests and ministers to be necessary. I hope that the Federal Foreign Office will change its previous opinion on this, ”said Lindner to Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock * (Greens *). The previous transitional building could be used permanently. “A waiver would be the signal that we are careful with taxpayers’ money.”

Lindner had already made solid finances and adherence to the debt brake key issues during the federal election campaign. However, when he presented a supplementary budget through which unused loans to the fight against the corona pandemic in the amount of 60 billion euros were rededicated for investments in climate protection and digitization, criticism from the opposition raged.