Labor Minister Heil wants to temporarily withdraw citizens' benefits from those who refuse to work. Lindner supports the sanctions – and wants more.

Berlin – At least the SPD and FDP seem to agree: the signs are pointing to tougher sanctions for recipients of citizens’ benefits. In addition to increasing citizens' benefits by 61 euros to 563 euros per month, Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) is also planning drastic penalties for those who refuse to work. If the draft is passed, it would have to be… Job cancellations with a temporary but complete stop to payment of citizens' benefit for up to two months be calculated.

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) supports the proposal. According to the traffic light budget compromise, further training bonuses should also be canceled.

Heil's contribution to the budget concept – Lindner is happy about cuts

“In this way, the Minister of Labor is not only implementing his contribution to the 2024 budget concept. Above all, acceptance of the welfare state is strengthened if something in return is demanded,” explained FDP leader Lindner dpa. The package is expected to save around 250 million euros per year – a rough estimate without an exact number of people affected.

For the coming year, Lindner called for further steps in the direction of Heil's suggestion: “The system of our social benefits must be examined to ensure that work is always more worthwhile than giving up a job,” he said. Bavaria's Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters), however, criticized Heil's initiative as a “fog candle”.

Citizens' money in focus: CSU welcomes Heil's sanctions plans

In 2019, the Federal Constitutional Court opposed tough cuts in citizens' benefits. However, the government believes that the ruling will not have an impact on a temporary complete stop of payments. According to Heil's plans, the costs for accommodation and heating should continue to be covered for the period of the sanction. For Heil, this is a question of justice in a “land of the hardworking”. The reputation of social assistance must improve.

The proposal still has to be voted on in the cabinet. According to Heil's will, this should have happened by Tuesday (January 2nd). The package could come into force as quickly as possible after the citizen's allowance increase. Parts of the CDU and CSU have also already spoken out in favor of Heil's plans. “Anyone who refuses any job offer out of convenience cannot count on the solidarity community to support them financially,” explained Stephan Stracke (CSU), the social policy spokesman for the Union parliamentary group Funke Media Group. (dpa/LisMah)