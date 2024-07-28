Home page politics

Finance Minister Christian Lindner in the ARD summer interview 2023. © Fabian Sommer/dpa

FDP leader Christian Lindner answers questions on ARD. The focus of the summer interview will be not only the traffic light coalition but also the eastern elections.

Berlin – Five weeks before the state elections in Thuringia and Saxony, FDP leader Christian Lindner is a guest on “Report from Berlin” and answers questions from journalist Matthias Deiß in ARD-Summer interview. The focus will probably be on the seemingly endless disputes within the traffic light coalition and the policies of the Federal Finance Minister.

There was a long struggle over the 2025 budget, and there are still gaping holes – but loosening the debt brake remains taboo for Lindner. The finance minister was recently able to limit the spending wishes of his coalition partners and commit to the existing debt regulations.

Little chance in the Eastern elections: Lindner’s FDP could miss out on entering parliament three times

But the party leader must also explain the poor performance of his FDP in the last state elections. The Liberals were keen to blame the traffic light disputes as the reason, and the association with the Greens was a particular factor, it was said last year. In the east of the country, the Liberals play practically no role.

While the Liberals could theoretically still be the deciding factor in Brandenburg – after all, the FDP is at around 3 percent there and there are still just under two months until the election – it seems unlikely that they will enter parliament in Saxony and Thuringia. The latest surveys put the FDP at just two percent in both Thuringia and Saxony. The FDP, which has recently suffered a series of election defeats, is apparently deliberately keeping its expectations for the eastern German states low.

ARD summer interviews After the European elections and before the state elections in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg, the Chancellor and the party leaders of the SPD, CDU, CSU, the Greens, FDP and AfD will speak in the ARD summer interview with Markus Preiß, studio manager and editor-in-chief of television in the ARD capital studio, and his deputy Matthias Deiß during the parliamentary summer recess. The interviews will take place from the end of June to the end of August on the terrace of the Marie-Elisabeth-Lüders-Haus in Berlin’s government district. The interview with Christian Lindner will be broadcast on 28 July at 6 p.m. on Das Erste and can be viewed from 12 p.m. on tagesschau24, tagesschau.de and in the ARD Media Library to see.

As a party, the FDP cannot find a real issue in the East and is struggling as an extra-parliamentary opposition in Saxony and Brandenburg. And the SPD and the Greens also have home-grown problems. Green Party leader Ricarda Lang recently even called for people in the East to vote for the CDU in order to avoid a AfD-government.

Despite the unpopularity of the traffic light coalition: Lindner wants to remain finance minister beyond 2025

It is probably still too early to look ahead to the federal election in autumn 2025. But most experts are certain: the traffic light coalition will not continue. The divisions are too deep, the frequent arguments too public. At the federal level, however, the FDP is likely to have significantly higher hopes than in the upcoming state elections.

Christian Lindner considers financial policy in particular to be “a fundamental question” that the “next federal government will have to address in mid-July,” said the FDP chairman in mid-July. The Finance Ministry believes that the end of the line has been reached with taxes, as well as with the limits on debt. But not all parties see it that way. He himself is therefore “very motivated” to continue to be finance minister after the next federal election. “I’m really keen,” stressed Lindner. (dpa/nak)