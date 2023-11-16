Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier, Florian Naumann

Split

60 billion are missing from the traffic lights – does the debt brake have to go now? A tricky question. A comment as pros and cons from the Merkur.de editorial team.

The Constitutional Court ruling on Wednesday (November 15th) amounts to a “gigantic slap” for the federal government. This is how CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt put it – and he was certainly not alone in this assessment. But the slap must be followed by the setting of the course. The focus is precisely on the debt brake, which the traffic light coalition wanted to circumvent with a trick.

Will it prevent a financial crash, or will it take away Germany’s momentum in difficult times? The traffic light will argue about the question. “The Karlsruhe ruling tightens the debt brake,” the FDP immediately made it clear. The SPD and the Greens have been calling for at least exceptions for a long time. But who is right? A pro and con from the Merkur.de-Editorial staff.

Pros and Cons: Abolish the debt brake? A foolish reflex

Chaos in the traffic light government: The Federal Constitutional Court has declared the reallocation of 60 billion euros from Corona aid for the expansion of renewable energies to be unconstitutional. Admittedly, a gigantic slap for Scholz and Co. But the important question is: what now? Simply abolish the debt brake? The demand is obvious. But that is a foolish reflex.

Of course, the energy transition must not be jeopardized. In view of climate change, society and the economy must be converted to wind, solar or hydrogen power – also with a view to future generations. But the project should not happen unchecked on credit. Because it is just as important as climate neutrality that younger people are not stuck with a huge mountain of debt in the coming decades.

In principle, the debt brake has proven to be effective. With reserves and cheap loans thanks to its excellent credit rating, Germany was able to confidently navigate the financial crisis and the corona pandemic. Without sensible budgetary policy through the requirements of the debt brake, we would have a massive problem with rising interest rates.

Without sensible budgetary policy through the requirements of the debt brake, we would have a massive problem with rising interest rates.

It is also a misconception that there is not enough scope for investment without unbridled debt accumulation. On the contrary, according to the Federal Audit Office, the average investment rate has increased by almost a quarter in the past nine years compared to previous years. There is not a lack of budgeted funds for investment projects, but rather their timely use. The federal, state and local governments had large surpluses for several years – despite the debt brake.

The opponents of the debt brake forget one thing: the Karlsruhe judges did not rule on the meaning of the debt brake. They have punished the traffic light coalition’s sleight of hand. The real problem is Germans’ fatigue with reform and the government’s compulsive desire to avoid all inconvenient financing issues.

Traffic light coalition: An overview of the Scholz cabinet View photo series

There was an alternative proposal to loosen the debt brake for a limited time in a non-partisan initiative as part of a loan-financed future program. There is also the possibility of raising additional funds – whether through a wealth tax or subsidy cuts. But the divided three-party coalition had neither the courage nor the will to do so.

The government has now received the receipt for this. Now she has to get herself out of the mess. But instead of quickly abolishing a proven instrument, the alternatives should be debated as quickly as possible. This also applies to the opposition. Being maliciously against it is not enough. The Union and FDP also have to say how the energy transition should be financed. Otherwise the verdict from Karlsruhe is also a slap for them.

By Jens Kiffmeier

Christian Lindner and Robert Habeck (right) in the Bundestag. © IMAGO/Frederic Kern

Pros and Cons: Anyone who brakes can no longer steer – Germany’s future is at stake

There is a clear culprit in the traffic light crash. Not the debt brake – but a coalition that wanted to race towards the future with momentum and keep the brakes firmly on. That wouldn’t just be a physical impossibility. But it was also a lazy trick that was primarily intended to serve as a way for Finance Minister Christian Lindner, the self-proclaimed guardian of the brakes, to save face. But debts are also a reality if you ignore the official rules.

So far so good. But what next? That blindly piling up debt – possibly for election gifts – is not a good idea, especially in times of interest rate comeback: Gift. But after 16 years of Merkel’s standstill, Germany cannot remain on the sidelines, while other economic powers such as the USA and China are steering their economies into the fast lane with subsidies. An important fact on the side: Germany’s debt ratio – the ratio of debt to gross domestic product – has actually fallen recently. According to the Bundesbank, in March it was 66.7 percent. The USA is well over 100 percent.

Now is not the time to coast to a stop with your Lindner chest swollen proudly and the brakes screeching.

One side of the coin is the enormous failures. The schools and many universities as the basis for any education are just as dilapidated as the transport infrastructure and there is a lack of living space. The other side is the crises of our time: the Bundeswehr, even with 100 billion in “special assets”, is hardly suitable for deterring an autocrat – and Ukraine also needs support from Germany against that same person. The municipalities that are so important for people’s everyday lives no longer have any money, neither for the integration of refugees nor for social offers for all citizens. A circumstance that could open up rifts for years and provide grist to the mill of anti-democrats. Climate change is also a major crisis. However, Germany has also missed the opportunity to build a sustainable economy

The debt brake provides for the possibility of exception rules for such situations. This is exactly what the traffic lights should have used from the start. Clinging to the brakes now means losing touch with the present. This can lead to a downward spiral. While investments – in minds, democracy and technology – will ultimately even be financially worthwhile through new economic successes. Now is not the time to coast to a stop with your Lindner chest swollen proudly and the brakes screeching. The country must move quickly towards the future. It is clear that the government must steer this carefully and not overreach. But if you brake to a standstill, you can no longer steer anyway.

By Florian Naumann