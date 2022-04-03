Home page politics

Of: Cindy Boden

split

Wladimir Klitschko ends his trip to Germany and thanks the federal government. Olaf Scholz warns of the consequences of the Ukraine war. News ticker.

Ukraine conflict *: Economics Minister Habeck (Greens) explains that the traffic light coalition* is prepared for everything regarding Russian gas deliveries (first report).

*: Economics Minister Habeck (Greens) explains that the traffic light coalition* is prepared for everything regarding Russian gas deliveries (first report). In a speech, Chancellor Scholz warned of the “destruction of the future” caused by the Urkaine war (Update April 2, 8:15 p.m.).

Finance Minister Lindner expects a “loss of prosperity” in Germany because of the Ukraine war (update from April 3, 7:38 a.m.).

This News ticker about reactions from Germany to the Ukraine war is continuously updated. More background information on the Ukraine crisis* here.

Update from April 3, 7:38 a.m: “The Ukraine war is making us all poorer, for example because we have to pay more for imported energy,” said Christian Lindner Picture on Sunday (BamS). The FDP * boss and finance minister warned in BamSInterview also: “The state cannot compensate for this loss of prosperity either.”

The traffic light coalition* will “cushion the biggest shocks”. That is why the broad middle will be relieved, the needy will be supported and the existence of threatened companies will be secured. “But since funding is limited, these measures can only be temporary.”

Lindner admitted that she had to “organize enormous funds and take on debt” in order to “normalize the debt level”. He works to ensure that the regular budget beyond Corona* and the Ukraine war is solid. “I defend the debt brake of the Basic Law.”

Finance Minister Christian Lindner © Revierfoto/Imago

Scholz sure: “War is a destruction of the future, beyond Russia and Ukraine”

Update from April 2, 8:15 p.m.: Chancellor Olaf Scholz* warned of the consequences of the Ukraine war at a campaign event in Essen. “We must ensure that this war comes to an end quickly,” said the SPD politician on Saturday. With regard to the Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, Scholz explained that he was pursuing “territorial claims that stem from the imperialist visions of earlier centuries”.

“It not only destroys human lives, roads, infrastructure, houses, hospitals there. He is also destroying the future of Russia. That is President Putin’s big, big mistake,” said the Chancellor, referring to the Russian President. According to Scholz, Putin did not count on the considerable resistance from the Ukrainian population and the military and counted on a quick victory.

Ukraine News: Chancellor Scholz warns of “destruction of the future”

With a view to the future, the Chancellor also painted a cautionary picture: “All the difficulties that the global economy is having today, which were already big enough because of the corona pandemic and its economic and social effects, are now getting even bigger because of this war . I say: It is a destruction of the future, far beyond Russia and Ukraine.”

At the same time, Scholz praised the great cohesion in the west. “There is a great unity of the democratic states in the world, the European Union, NATO, our defense alliance. We reacted quickly together and imposed the sanctions to stop this war. These measures are effective,” emphasized Scholz

At an SPD campaign event in Essen, Olaf Scholz warned of the consequences of the Ukraine war. © Bernd Thissen/dpa

Ukraine-News: Klitschko ends his trip to Germany and thanks the federal government

Update from April 2, 6:00 p.m.: Wladimir Klitschko has finished his trip to Germany and in a video speech on Twitter he addressed the German population with words of praise. The former boxing world champion and brother of the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, had met with Economics Minister Habeck, Foreign Minister Baerbock and Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on behalf of the Ukrainian government in the past few days. Even if Klitschko does not hold any political office himself, the 46-year-old campaigned for support for Ukraine from the federal government.

Ukraine-News: Klitschko thanks “German brother country” in video speech

“I can tell you: the support that Germany is giving to Ukraine is remarkable. Be it material aid, be it the provision of essential goods or weapons,” said Klitschko at the beginning of his statement. The 46-year-old then referred to the German national anthem. “After two days of intensive conversations, I can tell you that the words in your anthem are not empty words. Unity Justice and freedom. Yes, Germany and Ukraine are united as never before because together they defend international law and the core value of freedom,” Klitschko said.

According to the 46-year-old, Germany would live up to its responsibilities and values. A fact that history will not forget. The former heavyweight world champion closed his speech with the words “Thank you, dear German brother country”.

Ukraine-News: Fugitive orphans particularly dependent on help

Update from April 2, 1:22 p.m.: Orphans fleeing the war in Ukraine are particularly in need of help. But the federal and state governments are fighting over responsibilities. Bavaria criticizes the traffic light minister: “It’s a scandal.”

Ukraine-News: Habeck justifies traffic light caution – “Do not make Germany a target of Russia”

First report: Berlin – Economics Minister Robert Habeck* is during the Ukraine war* together with other traffic light colleagues in the focus of Germany. He recently called out the gas early warning level*. In an interview with the Rheinische Post on Saturday (April 2) he defended this step: “It helps with prevention.”

When asked how quickly Russia could actually stop deliveries, the Green Minister replied, referring to the Russian President: “Putin’s statements are contradictory.” One is prepared for everything. “We are well advised to think through even the most improbable scenarios,” says Habeck.

Germany is acting with caution in the Ukraine war: “There is always the consideration of preventing greater evil”

The task now is to support Ukraine with all our might. “But in everything we do, we are very careful not to take any ill-considered steps that could make Germany a target for Russia.” It is difficult for Ukraine to understand that Germany is not giving more. “They are being attacked, people are dying there, which is why their demands are understandable.” However, Habeck found that there was no morally impeccable position in politics. “But there is always the consideration of preventing greater evil. All political steps are derived from this.”

Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens): “Ukraine’s demands are also understandable.” © Political-Moments/Imago

Habeck also announced his large legislative package for the expansion of renewable energies. “With the Easter package, which is due to go into the cabinet next week, there will be a number of legislative changes.” package, which will help us to actually achieve independence and energy security”.

Germany’s interior minister wants the federal government to play a leading role in cyber security

In addition to energy insecurity, cyber security is also an issue in Germany against the background of the Russian war in Ukraine. Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faser * wants to give the federal government more powers – and change the Basic Law for it. “We want to strengthen the defense and bring the federal government into a leading role,” said the SPD politician Editorial network Germany.

She wants to make a corresponding proposal this year and talk about it quickly with the Union. After all, an amendment to the Basic Law in the Bundestag requires a two-thirds majority, which the traffic light coalition alone does not have. The Bundesrat would also have to agree – but there are “positive signals for this project” from the federal states, said Faeser.

Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine with consequences for Germany

Security authorities currently see an increased risk of cyber attacks, and protective measures have been strengthened. So far, averting danger has mainly been a matter for the federal states, explained Faeser. However, only the federal government can effectively counter complex and cross-border dangers from cyber attacks. This role should be enshrined in the constitution. Faeser emphasized that one must also think about active measures that go beyond clarifying an attack. Possibilities to influence attacking systems are needed in order to end ongoing attacks and prevent new ones. You can read more about negotiations in the Ukraine war in our news ticker. (cibo/dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.