Finance Minister Christian Lindner calls for longer nuclear power plant operating times – and Economics Minister Robert Habeck to stop gas-fired power generation.

Berlin – Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) has asked Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) to stop electricity production using gas. “We have to work to ensure that the gas crisis is not accompanied by an electricity crisis,” said Linder Picture on Sunday (BamS). Therefore, gas should no longer be used to produce electricity. Habeck has the legal authority to stop this, Lindner added.

In this context, the Minister of Finance once again advocated continued operation of the nuclear power plants in Germany. In this way, “other power capacities” could be obtained. “There is much to be said for not shutting down the safe and climate-friendly nuclear power plants, but using them until 2024 if necessary,” he said.

Gas crisis: According to Gesamtmetall, nuclear power is now “absolutely necessary”

The president of the employers’ association Gesamtmetall, Stefan Wolf, takes a similar view. He, too, calls for a return to nuclear power because of the energy crisis. Opposite The lifetime extension of the three nuclear power plants that are still active in Germany is “absolutely necessary”. He said this to the Funk media group. He also advocated “a debate on the construction of new nuclear power plants.”

As it is feared that Russian gas supplies will be stopped completely, a possible extension of the service life of the last three nuclear power plants still in operation in Germany is currently being discussed. According to current nuclear law, these should actually be taken off the grid at the end of December.

AKW terms: Green open to extension

The Union and FDP are currently promoting the possibility of at least limited continued operation beyond the turn of the year. However, the SPD and especially the Greens are skeptical about this proposal. They also do not want to generally rule out at least temporary continued operation in the event of a crisis. (afp/at)