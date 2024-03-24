FDP leader Christian Lindner has described appeals from the Union to Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to refuse to sign the cannabis law as unfounded. “I see no argument for this,” said the Federal Finance Minister on Sunday in the ARD program “Report from Berlin”. The law is “responsible” because it aims at the controlled distribution of cannabis. This is better “than referring people to the black market”.

Lindner dismissed fears that the partial legalization of cannabis could lead to chaotic conditions: “It does not lead to chaos. (…) At least for me, the focus is not on the right to be intoxicated.” Rather, the “unsatisfactory situation” should be overcome, where millions of people consume cannabis on the black market without any health information being provided.

The Federal Council allowed the law to pass on Friday despite widespread criticism; a majority was not obtained to refer the matter to the mediation committee. Instead, several federal states abstained. Once signed by the Federal President, the law could come into force from April 1st. The Union has asked Steinmeier not to sign the law.

It stipulates that the possession of 25 grams of dried cannabis in public spaces remains unpunished. Cultivation and distribution should initially be made possible via cultivation associations. When growing at home, up to 50 grams and three plants are allowed.