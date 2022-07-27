Home page politics

Anna Lorenz

“Die Anstalt” is making waves: Christian Lindner again defended himself against the accusation of the satirists that he allowed the interests of the car manufacturer Porsche to flow into the current coalition agreement.

Berlin – The case of Fynn Kliemann shows that satire is becoming increasingly investigative. Federal Minister of Finance Christian Lindner must now also be aware of this, as the ZDF program “Die Anstalt” raises serious accusations against the FDP politician of having lobbyed for Porsche in the course of the coalition negotiations in 2021.

Lindner as a lobbyist? ZDF program “Die Anstalt” accuses FDP politicians of advocacy for Porsche

On July 19, 2022, cabaret artist Max Uthoff held a performance at the ZDF satirical magazine “Die Anstalt” a diatribe about Christian Linder. The accusation: Lindner is said to have been influenced by car manufacturer Porsche when the government was formed to have campaigned in its interest to include so-called e-fuels in the coalition agreement. In fact, the synthetic fuels, which are produced from water and carbon dioxide using electricity, found their way into the agreement. There it says that the traffic light coalition is “demonstrating that only vehicles that can be refueled with e-fuels can be newly registered” and should not be affected by the ban on the sale of new cars with combustion engines from 2035 decided by the EU Parliament .

“Die Anstalt” now quoted a statement by Porsche CEO Oliver Blume, which he is said to have made to employees at a works meeting at the end of June 2022. “We played a very large part in the fact that e-fuels were included in the coalition agreement,” Blume is said to have said. “We were a main driver there, with very close contact with the coalition parties.” have played a role. “Christian Lindner has kept me up to date almost every hour over the past few days.”

Porsche cheating on the FDP? Linder: “My position has been known for years”

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner spoke to the broadcasters RTL/ntv on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, on the allegations that, “[s]a position on so-called synthetic fuels, i.e. climate-friendly liquid fuels in internal combustion engines [sei] known for years”. However, he confirmed that there was “a phone call with Mr. Blume in October 2021”. A Porsche spokesman, however, had denied the exchange in question on Friday, July 22, 2022; Talks “didn’t exist like that”. The following weekend had flower picture on sunday also apologized personally. Lindner now emphasized that although there was “a single telephone call with Mr. Blume”, the Porsche boss was also in contact with the Greens. (askl)