Franziska Black

Split

Christian Lindner on his arrival in Kiev

In this country there is a debate about cruise missile deliveries to Ukraine. Finance Minister Lindner is currently getting an idea of ​​the situation on site.

Kiev – Visit in the Ukraine war: Federal Minister of Finance Christian Lindner arrived in Kiev in the morning for political talks. The FDP leader is in Ukraine for the first time since the Russian war of aggression began. Lindner arrived in Kiev by train. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and several ministers were in Kiev before him.

Upon arrival, Lindner said it was a special and moving moment for him to be in Kiev. He was last there in early 2020 and got to know a country that had opted for democracy and a market economy. Today he is more convinced than ever that Ukraine was attacked by Russia because of this.

Lindner in Kiev: “Ukraine must not lose this war”

Ukraine has been defending itself against the Russian invasion since February 24, 2022. Lindner said Western values ​​were being defended in Ukraine. “This is about the future of the European order of peace and freedom.” Germany will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine. “Ukraine must not lose this war.”

Germany supports the attacked country with arms deliveries, among other things. There is currently a debate about a possible delivery of cruise missiles of the “Taurus” type. Scholz made a cautious statement on Sunday (August 13) on ZDF. As in the past, the federal government will always check every single decision very carefully, he said.

On the anniversary of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine on February 24, Lindner said: “Politically, militarily and financially, we will remain with Ukraine until it wins this war.” Germany also supports Ukraine in rebuilding destroyed infrastructure agreed.

According to Kiev, its Western allies have provided financial, military and humanitarian aid worth more than 170 billion euros since the beginning of the war. More than half of Ukraine’s budget depends on foreign funding. (dpa/frs)